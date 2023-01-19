From a bright high school student who became one of the few college-bound student from his small town, Ron Millender rose to national prominence through one of Greenwood's biggest industries and paved the way for young people to afford higher education.
On Thursday night, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues at the James Medford Family Event Center, Millender earned a spot in the Greenwood County Hall of Fame at the annual Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce meeting.
After a video tribute with comments from people who have worked alongside Millender throughout his career, he went up to accept his commendation and induction into the hall of fame. He thanked everyone there and praised his wife, saying it's well known that behind every successful man, there's a more successful woman.
"Usually I'm at a loss for words. If somebody gives me a couple of spreadsheets I can get started," Millender said to the crowd. "When you retire and you get older, you kind of start to get anxiety that maybe you won't have anything to do. So far that has not been a problem for me."
Born and raised in St. Matthews, Millender developed an early aptitude for math. The church he attended in his hometown had a fund to help local students pay for college, and Millender was among the first to tap into it.
Millender pursued an education in engineering at Clemson University, and after graduating began a career with Dow Chemical in North Carolina. When he moved to Greenwood, he started a career at the company he would eventually make globe-spanning changes in — Capsugel.
Within six years, Millender went from being a process engineer to the director of manufacturing. He'd go on to be director of global quality systems, and in 1995 became vice president of global operations. By 2005, he'd be put over all plants in North and South America as general manager for the Americas.
While Capsugel's Greenwood facilities doubled in size under Millender's leadership, his influence was felt far beyond the county's borders, said Travis Dover. Dover now serves as vice president of global operations for Lonza, which bought Capsugel in 2017, a position Dover reached after Millender trusted him with management roles.
Dover said Millender was Capsugel's first process engineer, and over his career he defined the process of making capsules for medicine that's become the standard for Lonza worldwide.
"The modern-day capsule-making process really came out of Ron's work as an engineer," Dover said. "He went from the front lines to the top of the organization throughout his career."
Before Millender's retirement from Capsugel in 2011, Dover said he gave him some key advice: Management is about using the opportunity and privilege of your position to give back to those you serve. It's indicative of a passion Millender has that doesn't always show publicly, but the people who know him see the softer side.
"He's not fluffy, he doesn't hand out praise very often, so when I get a nod or a 'good job' that's like a gold medal," said Katie Davenport, executive director of the Greenwood Promise.
Millender's service in countless nonprofit and civic boards is proof of his dedication to community service, but his dedication to getting students into secondary education is a standout. He was one of the core minds behind the Greenwood Promise, a scholarship program that provides students tuition to technical colleges, and soon will fund two years at Lander University or other state-sponsored schools.
"He has such a deep love for this community. All of these boards he serves on, he's not doing it for any reason other than doing what's right for his community," Davenport said. "He started looking at how education is connected to everything else. ... The more he learned about that through his work with other nonprofits, the more he started saying 'There's something here.'"
Millender saw not only the need to bridge the gap between students and the opportunities education provides as the cost of education continued to rise, but that educating students was necessary to provide qualified employees for growing industries and businesses.
"Basically all I've had is kind of a hard time saying 'no'," Millender said. "I think we all owe something to the community, and I guess I've been fortunate and blessed my whole career, with my family, with Lonza and working at nonprofit boards."
Davenport, who was hired as the Promise's second executive director, said Millender hates when she says it, but she calls him the "grandfather" of the organization. She jokes with him that "father" or "uncle" might be more flattering.
"He took a shot on me to hire me as a school teacher with no fundraising experience," Davenport said. "I can't think of anyone who deserves this award more."
A longtime commissioner at the state Commission on Higher Education, Bettie Rose Horne said she doesn't know of anyone in Greenwood who has done more to get students into higher education.
"He saw our growing problems getting a committed, trained workforce — he saw that firsthand," she said. "Ron Millender is the only person I know of who had that motivation, growing up a poor kid and paying his way through college, he had the motivation, technical skill and dedication."