From a bright high school student who became one of the few college-bound student from his small town, Ron Millender rose to national prominence through one of Greenwood's biggest industries and paved the way for young people to afford higher education.

On Thursday night, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues at the James Medford Family Event Center, Millender earned a spot in the Greenwood County Hall of Fame at the annual Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce meeting.

