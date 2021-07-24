South Carolina Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers was awarded the Order of the Palmetto during his retirement party July 15.
The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor, given to residents “in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions.”
McMaster presented the award on behalf of more than 5 million South Carolinians.
Rogers was nominated by his state representative, Rep. Chip Huggins, R-Lexington, who introduced the governor at the event and helped make the presentation.
Rogers’ last day on the job was Friday, completing a 33-year career in service leading the state’s newspaper industry.
During his career, which has spanned 55 years in journalism and journalism education, Rogers has served as a journalist, teacher and advocate for press freedoms and open government. Rogers was the longest serving full-time director in the S.C. Press Association’s nearly 170-year history.
The association represents 15 daily and 76 weekly newspapers, and serves as an advocate for open government in the Palmetto State.
Nearly 40 SCPA members, journalism educators, legislators and friends wrote letters of support for Rogers’ nomination to receive the Order of the Palmetto.