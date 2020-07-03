Greenwood’s Roger Brock has long loved music.
From time to time, Brock, 66, still sings Southern gospel at churches when asked to do so. He recorded some of his gospel favorites on a CD at a studio in Nashville as a gift for his mother, a project a decade in the making.
His older brother, Buddy, is a country music songwriter, whose songs have been recorded by the likes of George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Aaron Tippin, to name a few.
Now, Brock is still into music, but he manages a rock band, StoneEcho, based in Seneca. He is retired from Michelin and Badcock Furniture.
“After I retired, this is what I started doing,” Brock said. “A friend of mine knew this group, StoneEcho,” he said. “They were playing one night and this friend of mine started playing music with them for a while. The band’s lead singer, Sammy Price, asked me if I would help manage the band. That was about two years ago. ... The second time I ever saw them, they opened for Jefferson Starship. They are incredible and family friendly.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a kink in the band’s performance schedule, as has severe weather.
“Because of the coronavirus and things shutting down, I have yet to hear from the South Carolina State Fair or the Apple Festival in Hendersonville, North Carolina,” Brock said. “I’ve been calling places and trying to book things. The band was supposed to play for the (South Carolina) Festival of Flowers this year and for the Festival of Stars in Ninety Six. ... But, somebody heard us at a show who has some pull, but we got rained out of a gig with Harley Davidson in Greenville.”
Not to fret, Brock said StoneEcho has since been booked to play a well-known live music venue and bike rally spot in Sturgis, South Dakota this month, called The Beaver Bar, which also has other locations, including Murrells Inlet.
Music fans possibly can get a taste of StoneEcho in early September, through the livestream concert series now being hosted at Greenwood Community Theatre, Hometown Hodges. Details about when StoneEcho will play are still being ironed out, Brock said.
“We’re hoping good things come out of shows we have booked,” he said. “This band has major, major talent and their light show is great.”
Price said the band has been together 16 years and members don’t play music full time.
“It was kind of a few different groups who came together as one,” Price recalled. “We all enjoy playing great music we grew up with — Styx, Journey, Rush. ... Some of us are trained musicians and some of us play multiple instruments. ... We enjoy challenging ourselves to play music at a high level.”
Visit: stoneecho.com