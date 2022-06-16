Eyes aimed for the skies, a group of kids with Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries on Wednesday launched rockets as part of an aeronautics camp with Greenwood County School District 50.
The camp is a partnership between the district and Connie Maxwell.
“We have an ongoing relationship — great relationship — with the school district,” said Brian Darrah, director of education at Connie Maxwell.
Three days a week during the school year, teachers from the district work at a homework center at Connie Maxwell.
The camp is funded using federal money earmarked to provide services for neglected and delinquent children.
Darrah said the camp is hands-on: students are creating the rockets, then launching them.
“They had so much fun,” he said, remembering a launch from Tuesday. “I think it’s the creativity of learning how to make all this stuff, but then being able to go out and actually watch it go off, I think they really enjoyed that.”
District 50 teacher Karen Sexton said the older kids in the group weren’t as excited as the younger ones, but said when the older students launched rockets the first time, they were jumping and cheering.
“I was like ‘OK, this is why we’re here.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.