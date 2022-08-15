CALHOUN FALLS — Sometimes a jewel needs a little polishing. That’s the hope of organizers of the Rock the Block event.
Polishers included vendors, cooks, artists and students, along with games, music and food, all of it meant to bring people to the town and talk with each other.
The goal is to reinvigorate the economics of downtown, said LaSean Tutt with the nonprofit Dreams with Open Arms Inc. The nonprofit is dedicated to education, enrichment, exposure and empowerment for young people, and advocating for their success.
“We want to show the possibilities of what could happen,” Tutt said. “We need something different. We only want people to have conversations.”
A reason for conversation was in front of the future community center. Students from Clemson University had set up tables on which were placed a small cardboard model of an idealized and improved downtown, along with posters featuring photos and illustrations of refurbished building interiors and exteriors and floorplans.
Behind the tables, Adam Schrimmer, of Greenville-based Blank Canvas Mural Co., brandished thick markers and spray cans to work on a mural depicting hands encircling a message “Dream with Open Arms.”
Schrimmer said Hanbury, an architectural firm, and Clemson contacted him. He works on art projects to uplift towns.
Schrimmer is entranced by the possibilities Tutt mentioned. With the project in hand, he and his family made a week for a visit to Calhoun Falls State Park.
The park is gorgeous, he said — like jewelry. His goal is to paint murals. He started off with the front of the community center. Schrimmer said plans are for murals to stretch along the block, assuming the backers can acquire grant funds.
“Calhoun Falls seems like it’s ready for a renaissance,” he said. “I’m glad to be a part of it. I hope to create something beautiful for all people. It will be beautiful to see what happens from it (Rock the Block).”
Tutt hopes to see a renaissance. The town needs a change in mindset. Renaissance only happens because people change how they think.
Part of the plan means gutting the community center. Tutt said she hopes to see work begin within the next six months. The center can be a safe place for children, a resource place for adults and a beacon for the area.
Organizers will need support to make the town into a bridge between Abbeville and Greenwood, she said. It’s not a one-community project.
Nor is it a project for one group. Vendors included Abbeville Area Medical Center, Cornerstone, AARP, Humana, Smell My Smoke and United Way. A few people milled about early. Vendors expressed hope that more people would arrived later in the day.
People with Glovers AME Church set up a table filled with children’s books free for the taking. Some books are from donations, others belonged to church members from their childhood, Wendi McDuffie said.
Officials with AARP’s Columbia office set up a table to provide information on AARP’s services ranging from senior citizen advocacy to rehabilitating homes to accommodate seniors’ needs.
Rock the Block wasn’t all serious. People danced to pop hits blasted from a stereo.
Inflatables were erected but a small chest of water balloons provided to be an irresistible draw and several youngsters and the young at heart lobbed balloons at each other. Montaque Foster, one of the event organizers, engaged the kids and ended up being as much of a target as an attacker, despite yelling “Time out!”
Everyone remained at the end of the block, heeding an admonition from a woman who warned, “If you throw a balloon where adults are at, there’s going to be a problem.”