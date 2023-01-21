Maybe you’ve heard the ghost stories. You might have even visited the site in your youth.
The mysterious Rock House has been a novelty in Greenwood for a century, and people still visit the vacant home. Visitors include everyone from teenagers looking for a spooky adventure to paranormal experts to graffiti artists.
The story of the house might be as intriguing as those of its rumored hauntings.
Thomas Payne Tolbert experienced multiple childhood traumas, including the unsolved burning of his family home on the same day as his mother’s funeral. In the ashes of tragedy, he vowed to build a “fortress” to serve as a secure place for family belongings. He later built the fireproof Rock House, which was completed in 1922, on land then known as The Harris Place.
“He decided to sink his resources into building a house you could not burn, and you could not break into,” Tolbert family member Thomas Warren Tolbert said. “The Rock House was born out of trauma. It was not born out of something terribly happy.”
Oddly enough, Thomas Payne never lived in his fortress until the last five days of his life. The lifetime bachelor lived in a wood cabin behind the Rock House, which sits on thousands of acres along what is now Rock House Road.
“It makes it sound like he was reclusive,” Thomas Warren said. “Apparently, he was very popular and was a very well-loved individual in his older age.”
In fact, no one ever lived full time in the home, even though it passed through generations of Tolberts. The cabin and surrounding buildings, including a post office, are no longer there. The Tolbert family did host parties at the Rock House at times.
“It was a big deal to have the Rock House all decorated up and have flowers everywhere,” Thomas Warren said.
The Rock House was built of stone and plaster walls, concrete floors on both levels, steel window and door frames, laminated glass windows and an interior steel spiral staircase, which was later stolen. The house has four rooms and a central hall on both levels, a fireplace in each room, a gable roof with Egyptian terra cotta tiles, a pedimented, single-story porch on the front and exterior mortar-beaded pointing. It never had electricity or indoor plumbing.
“In 1922, you didn’t see metal frames for windows,” said Heath Davis, who bought the home and land five years ago. “You didn’t see metal roofs or cement roofs, nor could people afford it.”
Long before it fell into disrepair and, eventually, showed the battle scars from years of vandalism, its furnishings included family heirloom furniture, a four-post bed, a glazed secretary, a lazy-Susan dining table, steel bedroom suites, a kitchen table and free-standing counter shelving, chairs, bookcases, a library collection, a gun collection, family mementos, political records, newspaper files and personal souvenirs.
After Thomas Payne’s death in 1940, the Rock House passed to his brother, Joseph Warren Tolbert. After Joseph Warren’s death in 1946, the Rock House became the target of burglaries and vandalism. A forest fire ravaged the Rock House tract in 1954, but the house was left unscathed.
“I have an eidetic memory, so I sort of know where each piece of furniture was in the house,” Thomas Warren said. “And you could sort of see it slowly going away.”
The property remained in the estate of Joseph Warren for several years before passing to his son, Joseph Lincoln Tolbert, and sequentially to Joseph Lincoln’s estate.
“The current ruined state of the Rock House is the handiwork of various individuals who have gone to great effort and inconvenience to perform acts of deliberate, intentional destruction, including unreasonably dangerous acts,” Thomas Warren said.
Davis bought the home with plans to preserve it and its history “because so much has come out of the Rock House.”
“The Tolbert family is glad to have found and developed a close and amicable relationship with Mr. Davis, who daily demonstrates his care and attention to nurture the entire tract with respect to ecological, wildlife and historical concerns and to stabilize and preserve what is left of the Rock House as a familiar, although ravaged, landmark in the Callison community,” Thomas Warren said.
“The Tolbert family encourages the community and visitors to respect Mr. Davis’ ownership of the Rock House and the tract on which its ruins now stand as his own private property by respecting his boundaries and honoring and encouraging his continued maintenance and development of the entire site.”
While Davis isn’t openly inviting people to visit the house, he’s resigned to the reality that people will in fact do that, even though there are no-trespassing signs. Davis wants to clean up the numerous graffiti paintings inside and outside the house, and replace the roof, which is being held together by a few remaining tiles.
There are cameras installed on the site, so would-be vandals should beware that devious acts likely will be recorded. That would include anyone going there to have sex.
“Apparently, it was like the Mile High Club,” Thomas Warren said. “It was a thing for these folks to go out and have sex at the Rock House. And then they started taking stuff apart and stealing stuff and burning the books out of the library in the fireplace.”
Davis said he’s aware of several of the ghost stories, one of which might have been born of some truth, and the other being entirely fictitious. The former suggests Thomas Payne still haunts the land near the home and can be seen carrying a lantern on the property at night. The latter falsely claims that Thomas Payne, who never married, killed his two children on the second floor.
Davis said Thomas Payne, while still very much alive, would often walk the property while holding a kerosene lantern. Davis thinks those sightings might have morphed into ghostly tales as the story passed through generations of curious thrill-seekers.
Another rumor was that Thomas Payne hid money in the house.
“Well, the truth was, hell yeah, his money was in that house — every piece of mortar and brick and steel,” Thomas Warren said. “When people started vandalizing it — because ‘his money was in that house’ — they went there with pickaxes and started pulling the plaster off, looking for the safe.”
Thomas Warren shared his family tree, which he traces back to the late 1700s. The Tolberts have long been concerned with social justice and suffered persecution at times through the years. Thomas Payne’s father, John Robert (1834-1918), was elected to the state Legislature in 1872. John Robert’s father, Robert Red Tolbert (1808-1866), moved into what is now Greenwood County with his parents, Robert Tolbert (1765-1866) and Nancy Red Tolbert (1764-1856).
“I would hope that the cultural memory of my forebears would include a reflection of their contributions to social justice — as well as building a house that has been a novelty in the Greenwood community for the past century,” Thomas Warren said.
He said John Robert provided the glue to sustain his family while maintaining ideals of justice for his fellow man. Thomas Payne, against formidable odds and deep trauma, maintained resilient faith and confidence in working for social justice, Thomas Warren said.
Davis said his inspiration to buy the Rock House came from his own experiences in visiting it when he was younger.
“My biggest thing was to preserve it,” Davis said. “We are doing some stuff to it soon. We have a guy coming down to clean all the rock off. Hopefully, we’ll keep the vandalism down after we do that. The rock itself is just beautiful. The biggest thing for me was to save it and keep it from getting messed up anymore.”
He said he doesn’t mind people “looking at history” as long as they respect it.
“What I do mind is people being idiots — vandalizing it, climbing on it and trying to get to the roof or whatever,” Davis said. “I call it a Greenwood treasure. We want it to be there for people to see it for years to come. We’d love to see it there for another hundred years.”
He said he wants people to know the true history “because a lot of history about it is not necessarily true.”