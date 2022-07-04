Inspired by mentors who served their community, Robert Dean Jr. is running for a seat on Greenwood City Council.
Dean, 42, is one of two candidates who have filed to run for the city council Ward 2 special election. He’ll face off against James Jones on Aug. 9 to fill the seat left vacant when the late Patricia Partlow died May 11.
Whoever wins the Ward 2 seat will finish Partlow’s unexpired term, which will be up for grabs again in the November general election.
Dean was born and raised in Greenwood, graduating from Emerald High School in 1997 and majoring in funeral services at Piedmont Technical College. He’s worked at Robinson and Son Mortuary for 26 years, along with working at Lonza for 23.
“I basically enjoy helping people, especially in the capacity of funeral services,” he said. “You’re helping people at one of the most difficult times in life.”
His godfather and former Robinson and Son owner, the late Donald “Boot” Robinson, was the first Black representative elected to Greenwood County Council in 1977.
“He basically just inspired me to get out here and try to make a difference in the community for others,” Dean said. “I looked at the work he did in the county council, especially within the Promised Land community where he got running water established there, and paved roads.”
Dean said hearing his godfather talk about the struggles to serve the people of Greenwood was part of what inspired him to serve his community as an adult. He’s worked with County Council member Edith Childs in back-to-school charity efforts and winter clothing drives. He said he’s also volunteered with the humane society and the former Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home.
“I would like to see our community grow in a positive manner,” Dean said. “I would like to see more opportunities presented for even the generation coming up behind me.”
Dean said Childs encouraged him to run for city council, and if elected he said he hopes to inspire more people to get involved in their community.
“We’re trying to grab hold of the younger generation and who them these things, and understand what is going on now,” he said, “because if we don’t do something now, there won’t be much of anything in the future.”
One of the priorities Greenwood needs to address, he said, is the matter of affordable and accessible housing. He said he wants to explore how the city can subsidize housing to give residents a chance at having a roof over their heads they can afford.
Public transportation needs expanding, he said, and he’d like to see more employment resources to help get people into jobs. He wants to invest in local parks to provide families opportunities for active, healthy lifestyles.
“I would like to see safer neighborhoods, and try to see what can be done for reducing crime,” he said. “I really want to make a difference in this community. I really would like to get out here and work even harder than I do now to try and make a difference, to move things in a positive direction, to maybe better somebody’s life.”