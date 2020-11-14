For more than two decades, the Greenwood Partnership Alliance was responsible for economic development in Greenwood County. That changed in 2020.
What happened and how did this organization go from a nearly $1 million budget for economic development to shedding its financial obligations in dissolution?
To answer this question, go back to the event that set things in motion.
In May, Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 to withdraw its GPA membership and $300,000 annual contribution. Councilman Robbie Templeton was the lone vote against the move. At the meeting, Greenwood CPW Commissioner and GPA board member Art Bush pleaded with council to stay in the Partnership.
Chairman Steve Brown read letters from board members into the record that supported the county continuing its support. Before the vote, Brown read a statement.
“The organizational structure of the GPA provides little or no credible process of accountability of the CEO,” Brown said at the meeting.
He also cited public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about County Council as some of the reasons why the county was considering pushing back from the GPA table. Brown said other members of council expressed similar concerns.
Brown, Templeton and Vice Chairman Chuck Moates were the county’s representation on the GPA board. Councilman Theo Lane, while also on the board of directors, represented GPA member Duke Energy as he had prior to being elected to council.
Council members said they attempted to work with GPA’s board on some concerns.
“We tried to get those things corrected,” Moates said in an interview in September.
GPA board chairman Chip Stockman acknowledged these unresolved issues in his letter to council.
“I acknowledge that there have been and remain some conflicts of will and other disagreements,” Stockman said in his letter. “This ‘partnership’, lower case, is necessary in order for the ‘Partnership’, upper case, to continue.”
Pay to playThe county had concerns other than those stated by Brown at the meeting. One of the county’s issues was what it described as a pay-to-play system the Partnership employed for board membership.
Investors could contribute $20,000 to GPA and receive a seat on the board of directors. Several public bodies contributed more than the $20,000 minimum. Greenwood CPW contributed $165,000 annually and received two board seats while Greenwood Metropolitan District, which includes three commissioners in addition to the three commissioners from CPW, contributed $55,000 and received one board seat.
The largest contributor to Partnership was Greenwood County at $300,000. The county received three board seats. Council members said they addressed this.
“We had the biggest stake,” Moates said. “We weren’t being heard.”
Greenwood County’s contribution was roughly one-third of GPA’s income from members.
The Index-Journal requested in June, under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, communications between Jones and board members regarding Greenwood County.
In the emails provided, GPA board members began questioning the comments of other board members following the county’s withdrawal of support.
The Index-Journal sought comment from board-level public investors in GPA to gauge whether each entity would continue supporting GPA. A reporter asked GPA board member and Greenwood Metro Vice Chairman Bob Haynie about Metro’s investment.
“Personally, I believe it is the county’s primary responsibility for economic development, which is why they carried the day as the primary funding partner of the GPA,” Haynie wrote in an email. “If they decide to go it alone, as it seems they have, I believe Metro should cede that responsibility to them in all respects including financial.”
Haynie, a former Greenwood County manager, also provided his response to his fellow Metro commissioners. All three CPW commissioners are also a part of Metro’s board, including Bush.
“Is he saying that he thinks Metro should pull its membership?” Jones replied in an email to Stockman and Bush after the latter had forwarded Haynie’s email to Jones.
Bush responded: “Not quite sure.”
Stockman offered what he thought Haynie’s response meant.
“I read it that he thinks county should do what they are going to do and Metro will do Metro stuff and not financially assist (the) county,” Stockman’s email response said.
‘Will remain relevant’GPA’s board was scheduled to meet two days after the county voted to leave the Partnership at the end of June. Stockman emailed the board to cancel the meeting and to announce he would be appointing an ad hoc committee to plan next steps.
“The Partnership has seen a change no doubt and despite that change, we will remain relevant,” Stockman said in the email.
The following week, GPA’s board had a closed-door meeting. A unanimous vote was taken but no reason for the closed-door meeting was given prior, during or after the motion was made, which was in violation of Section 30-4-70 of the state Code of Laws. After meeting for 2 1/2 hours, the board adjourned with no action taken. GPA staff, including then-CEO Heather Simmons Jones, waited in the hall while board members discussed what was later described by Stockman as a personnel matter.
The board again met June 15 in executive session to discuss a personnel matter. After nearly 90 minutes, the board unanimously accepted the resignation of Jones, who had served as the organization’s CEO for nearly seven years.
A news release accompanying her resignation letter credited her with shepherding the expansion and marketing of the Greenwood Genetic Center Partnership Campus, as well as the marketing of Greenwood County opportunity zones and getting the county recognized for five out of six years as a Top 20 Micropolitan by Site Selection Magazine.
Emails between Jones and GPA board members offer some background.
“I hate to say it but the Partnership in its present form is dead,” Frank Wideman said in a May 23 email to Jones. “I see no desire for reconciliation on the county’s part.”
Wideman then offered this advice to Jones: “If I were you I would resign and move on before this gets really ugly.”
Jones replied two days later.
“This just makes me so sad,” she said.
Three weeks later, she resigned.
Under the same FOIA request, the newspaper asked for Jones’s salary, a copy of her contract and any hold harmless or non-compete agreements.
Jones was paid $173,040 annually, given dedicated use of a car, access to the state health plan, state retirement and membership in some organizations.
The document said there were no hold harmless or non-compete agreements. While it also stated she had no contract with the organization, the response included her initial and revised offer of employment.
“Your employment with the Partnership Alliance will be at-will and either party can terminate the relationship at any time with or without cause and with or without notice,” the offer letter dated Feb. 3, 2014 said.
The compensation for the position of CEO was $130,000 in 2014, according to the offer letter.
Jones was also told to terminate all existing economic development-related business dealings, the offer letter said.
SuccessesJones’s tenure at GPA wasn’t without economic development success. An email between Jones and GPA treasurer Thornwell Dunlap III details some of the organization’s accomplishments.
“Greenwood was ranked 7th in the state for announced investment dollars from 2011-2017 while we are only the 19th largest county by population and 38th largest county by land area,” Jones wrote.
Her email said the only counties ranked above Greenwood were “tier I” counties such as Greenville, Spartanburg and Charleston.
“We moved from a tier III county to a tier II county based off of the success we had in increasing the average wage within the county,” she wrote.
She said the organization garnered $828 million in local investment toward its $1 billion goal and 774 jobs out of 1,000 job target.
“I have never seen a county, especially a more rural county, set such an aggressive goal for a 5 year plan,” Jones said in the email. “We were averaging 1% until 2013 and now have been exceeding 11% of the investment in our tier.”
A day after her resignation was accepted, Greenwood County Council directed chairman Brown to send letters to economic development entities naming Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in the county.
ExtensionGPA’s board met again June 24 and voted to extend the organization’s budget for 90 days, plus the terms for the executive committee. The board also voted to have Bush serve as secretary of the executive committee, replacing Moates.
With Jones working out a two-week notice, Bush was tapped to serve as interim CEO by the executive committee, though no board meeting was ever conducted to allow the full board of directors to elect or ratify the executive committee’s decision as the organization’s bylaws dictate.
The bylaws also require public entity representation of 51% or more on the organization’s board of directors. During the summer, public investors had removed their support, causing the representation to drop below the required percentage.
In July, the organization lost another public investor when Piedmont Technical College announced it was leaving.
“After evaluating the change in role, scope and mission of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, Piedmont Tech decided that it was no longer feasible for us to continue as a member of the Partnership Alliance,” Ray Brooks, Piedmont Tech president, said.
In late July, Greenwood County announced it hired James Bateman, GPA’s director of business development, as the county’s interim economic development director.
Greenwood One for AllAfter losing another investor, FUJIFILM, the GPA board met in late August to talk about the future of the organization.
“There have been a lot of conversations and discussions about the future of the Partnership Alliance,” Bush said at the meeting.
Bush presented a plan based on Spartanburg One that would combine the Partnership and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, among others, into an overarching economic development organization. The Chamber responded swiftly to this plan.
“The Chamber is not interested in the creation of a merger between the Partnership and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce,” Chamber interim CEO David Dougherty said in an email.
One week later, GPA’s board conducted a virtual meeting that immediately went into executive session to discuss personnel and contractual matters. A motion to begin dissolving the organization passed with only one dissenting vote from Rick Green of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
An ad hoc committee would begin working through the details of dissolution.
DissolutionGPA’s board met again Oct. 15 to officially approve the dissolution.
“In its final meeting the board of directors would like to recognize that the last 20 years of the existence of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance has resulted in the greatest economic growth in Greenwood County’s history,” Haynie said at the meeting.
The ad hoc committee put forth a list of recommendations for how to close up shop, including the termination of remaining employees, negotiating the organization’s lease and disposing of remaining assets.
The remaining assets and documentation will be transferred to the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County.
Outstanding info requestsIn late August, the Index-Journal requested, under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, copies of the lease agreement between GPA and the Greenwood Building for its sixth-floor office. Additionally, the newspaper requested any contracts, financing agreements or financial instrument relating to the remodeling of the sixth-floor office space, along with financial statements for the organization’s current fiscal year.
In October, a reporter asked the status of the FOIA request. While receipt of the request had been acknowledged in September, none of the requested information had been provided. Emails and calls to Stockman and Bush were unreturned at the time.
The Index-Journal received the lease agreement Oct. 9 and Stockman said in an email that the other documents were not available.
Stockman said McGregor and Company, an accounting firm with three locations in the state, is conducting an audit into the organization’s files, which includes some of the files requested.
“We will provide to you a copy when it is received,” Stockman said.
As of this week, the Index-Journal has not received the remainder of documents requested.