Bob Gorham has experienced a lot in his 94 years of life. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad.
The Greenwood resident traveled the world as a World War II Navy veteran, once being called upon at 17 years old to steer his ship away from a typhoon near Japan.
After the war, he accepted a scholarship to play football at Erskine College in the mid-1940s as a running back and a member of the defensive secondary. A knee injury ended his athletic career.
After graduation, he took at teaching job in Greenwood and was an assistant football coach under legendary Greenwood High coach J.W. “Pinky” Babb.
Gorham has outlived most of his immediate family, losing two of his children, one in a car wreck and another to multiple sclerosis, and then his wife several years ago.
He had heart bypass surgery a few years ago, but maybe his biggest challenge came on Christmas Day last year when he went to the hospital and found out he had COVID-19.
“We were having Christmas here at the house when the attack hit me,” Gorham said. “I was so sick, I didn’t know what was going on.”
The family hadn’t even opened Christmas presents.
“It was chaos to me,” Gorham said. “I just felt out of it. I was thinking that, if someone didn’t do something soon, I wasn’t going to be there.”
The hospital wanted to discharge Gorham to hospice, but his granddaughter, Abby Williams, didn’t want him to go there.
He was discharged from Self Regional Medical Center on Dec. 31 and went to Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, where he spent a month battling the virus.
“I thought I was going to die,” Gorham said. “I lost 36 pounds. All I could do was lay in the bed. The rehab hospital was really good. Of course, I couldn’t eat. Finally, after a few days, they decided they would put me on a sip program with water.”
Those are poignant words from a veteran who was hardened by life’s experiences over nearly a century.
“I’m very much thankful for the way they treated me down there,” Gorham said.
While at the rehab hospital, the only family contact Gorham could have was through a glass window. It wasn’t easy for him.
“They wouldn’t let anybody in there for the whole month,” Gorham said. “It was very confining. They (family members) came to the window and talked to me through the window. I was still in the bed, so I would just have to look at them from the bed. It was very difficult because I’m used to being very active.”
Gorham was 17 years old when he volunteered for the Navy in January 1945. He went to the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. After a two-week break, he left by train to San Francisco to ship out for temporary ships company duty.
“We’ve got all those soldiers and Marines on there. So, as temporary ships company, the gave us billy clubs,” Gorham said. “We walked the decks, and, if any of these guys would try to jump overboard, you’d crack them over the head and keep them from doing that.”
Gorham then left for the Philippines for training at Subic Bay.
“We were training for the invasion of Japan,” Gorham said. “We were there for five or six weeks, and then we went forward on another ship. We were going to Okinawa.”
On the way to Okinawa, Gorham’s ship was in the path of a typhoon. He heard over the loudspeaker, “Seaman Gorham, report to the bridge.”
“I was 17 years old and on the bridge,” Gorham said. “We did a 47-degree roll. With three more degrees, the ship would have went over.
They called Gorham to steer the ship. The chief officer asked Gorham if he’d ever been on the helm.
“I said, ‘No, sir. I have only what I learned at boot camp,’” Gorham said. “When I was on the bridge, the chief said the waves were 40 to 60 feet high. The ship would come up out of the water, and I could hear them — the propellers going out of the water.”
Gorham arrived safely in Okinawa.
“We rode out five typhoons while we were there,” Gorham said.
While there, his crew got word of the Hiroshima bombing.
“Less than 30 days later, we went into Japan,” Gorham said. “If you walked along and ran into Japanese people, they would stop and bow to you.”
Gorham spent a year in Japan, then was sent to China. Why?
“To this day, I don’t know,” Gorham said with a laugh.
He was in Shanghai for three months. What did he do?
“Nothing,” Gorham said. “We just sat there. Shanghai was dirty. There were a lot of military people there. Every day, we would stand on the ship and watch the bodies floating down the river.”
He said the dead bodies were piling up because of starvation and poverty, and he saw many “death wagons.”
After another quick stop in Japan, Gorham returned to the United States. He left the Navy in 1946 an returned to his hometown of Alexandria, Virginia to complete high school. His football coach, Harry Lee, told him how Erskine was reactivating its football program. He told Gorham he could get him into Erskine, where he played for two years before the knee injury sidelined him.
After majoring in athletics at Erskine, he came to Greenwood and served as an assistant to Babb, who coached the program from 1943-81. Gorham, during that time, taught at the former Blake School in Greenwood. He taught state history and anatomy.
“I worked with him (Babb) in the training of the boys,” Gorham said. “Every year, we’d go up to the mountains and train with them.”
After teaching for two years, the school asked him to teach math. Gorham didn’t want to do that. He left and went to work at Dixie Hardware in the sporting goods area for a year, and then took at job at the Bank of Greenwood. He was there for 32 years before retiring.
Since 1984, Gorham said he’s been doing “whatever I wanted to.”
Gorham had a wife, Dalene, who died in 2013, and two children, both of whom died. He has four great-grandsons.
In 2002, Gorham had several heart bypass surgeries. He recently had a valve replacement.
When Gorham looks back at his life, he said, “the Lord has been very good to me.”
“I’ve gone through some things I never thought I would get through,” Gorham said. “With COVID, when they moved me to the rehab hospital, I really thought I was going to die that day. I went into a coma for three hours.”
He said his secret to a long life is working and staying strong in his Christian faith.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better, even with all the other things I’ve experienced,” Gorham said.