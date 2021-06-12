More than a dozen local equestrians have new ribbons to hang on their walls after the Lander Equestrian Center’s therapeutic horse show on Friday.
Fourteen riders showcased their equitation and trail skills Friday morning at the center.
The therapeutic riding program helps those with physical, cognitive and social-emotional disabilities.
“When we put them on the horses, number one it helps them emotionally but it also helps them physically,” said Tara Slatton, manager of Lander’s equestrian operations.
Most riders are from the Burton Center.
Riding helps with self-esteem, confidence and physical motion. One rider, Slatton said, has cerebral palsy. He rides bareback and Slatton said riding helps him stretch his muscles.
The therapeutic riding program began in 2009 and now provides therapy to more than 30 children and adults. The center has three therapeutic horses, and volunteers in the community bring additional horses for the program.
One rider, Sam Neighbors, has been riding with the program for 10 or 11 years, his mom, Karen Neighbors, said.
“I think it’s made him more independent, and he’s gained confidence,” Karen said.
“He just has this special bond with animals in general, but it’s like he can, I don’t know, they can understand each other. They just communicate well. He feels comfortable.”
Sam’s dad Lee said it is good for him to be able to interact with staff and other riders, and the program gives Sam the chance to do things other kids do. Karen added that Sam likes the competitive aspect, no matter if he wins first, second or third place.
Rider Ashley Bond spent nine years riding horses and said there’s a lot she likes about the activity. Bond loves the feeling she gets being on a horse and has made a lot of friends while riding.
Ashley’s mom Gloria said the volunteers with the program are “just wonderful” and help the riders accomplish whatever it is they are doing.
Riding has helped Ashley with socialization, Gloria said, adding she’s very independent anyways. “I am,” Ashley agreed.
Gloria said riding helps Ashley with motion as well.
“It’s just great, it’s wonderful, it helps her a lot.”
Friday’s show allowed riders to showcase their abilities for their parents and families, plus allowed the public to see how the program works. A tack sale was also held, with proceeds going toward the therapeutic program.
The cash-only tack sale will continue from 8 a.m. until noon today at the Lander University Equestrian Arena at 2611 Highway 72-221 E.