Adam Rich, a state Department of Transportation engineer, will be replacing Mark Peeler for Seat 7 on Abbeville County School District’s board. Peeler vacated the seat earlier this year. The seat represents Due West, Cold Springs and Keowee.
Rich ran unopposed and received 112 votes, but there was one write-in vote for someone not on the ballot.
“It makes me feel good that I have support behind me and people who trust me,” Rich said.
Rich is a K-12 product of the Abbeville County school system and a graduate of Dixie High School. He said he is excited to get to work with the rest of the board and the administration to improve the district’s schools.
“I’m proud to serve District 7, which is where I grew up and where I’ve always been,” he said.