Anne Burkes, Rice Elementary gifted and talented teacher, got a $2,482.19 surprise Thursday morning when Alice Gilchrist, coordinator of the Western Region S²TEM Centers in South Carolina, awarded her the Growing in SC: The Future of STEAM is Here grant.
Burkes’ Need for Speed and Innovative Adaptations collaborative community projects were selected from hundreds of applications, which were read, scored and narrowed down to three by South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science/ S²TEM Centers SC. Gilchrist said Burkes’ application separated her from other applicants because it was well written, thought out, based on South Carolina’s Graduate Profile skills, met the state’s science and math standards, involved working with Lander University student teachers and gave children more resources and outlets to help them learn in different ways.
“I’m so excited for our kids and the opportunities that it’s (the grant) going to give them, especially the partnership with Lander and our community businesses,” Burkes said. “It (STEAM) helps them go deeper into their thinking and really explore all kind of possibilities by using science, math, technology and engineering skills.”
The Need for Speed and Innovative Adaptions includes students creating chassis’ for prototype vehicles with scraps from VELUX’s 3D printers, and other students designing, building and testing prosthetic parts for animals to enable them to survive in a wide array of habitats. The fourth-graders will work on their projects from September to November, and the fifth-graders from January to March of 2021.
The grant means a lot to Carlos Littlejohn, Rice Elementary principal, because “Mrs. Burkes deserves it.”
Littlejohn couldn’t tell that it was Burkes’ first year teaching in that role because — even with the minimal number of gifted and talented students she teaches — “she does a really good job with them.”
Littlejohn noted that Burkes being awarded the grant was a tremendous honor for Rice Elementary because the school does not have a singular focus when it comes to the curriculum. Burkes’ integration of STEAM is important “because in this particular day and age, everything is geared toward technology.”
“This group of children that we have, regardless of the socioeconomic background, they’re all digital learners,” Littlejohn said. “To integrate science, technology, engineering and math speaks volumes to where the nation is headed when it comes to 21st century learning, as well the overall integration of technology.”
Littlejohn sees the future of Greenwood County School District 50 curriculum being more focused on technology, science, math and engineering.
“I think it is formidable in terms of where we go as a district because these children are the future and it’s important that we start today teaching these children how to solve problems, how to be critical thinkers, creators, communicators (and) collaborators for tomorrow,” he said.