Live music returned Friday to Uptown Greenwood with the Uptown Comeback Concert at the Uptown Market. Up to 500 tickets were presold and up to 300 tickets were expected to be sold at the gate, said Lara Hudson, community development director for Greenwood. This is the first live concert series in Uptown in about 18 months. Usually the concerts attract anywhere from 700-1,500 people. “It’s a great start to getting back to normal,” she said. Several hundred people turned out to enjoy music from the acoustic duo of Tracey and Byron and from 20 Ride out of Charlotte. Photos by Robert Jordan | Index-Journal
Rhythm rockin’