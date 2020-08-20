Nearly every socially distanced seat was filled ahead of a slate of public hearings before Greenwood County Council.
A proposal to rezone a property at 1632 Cokesbury Road was the largest draw at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jodi Jackson Konieczki, who runs Woody’s NY Pizza at Lake Greenwood, hoped to rezone it to neighborhood commercial to open a pizza place nearby.
“I’ve tried to fix up the property,” Konieczki said. “It will only improve from here.”
The property has sat vacant for years and become an eyesore. However, neighbors oppose the proposed change.
Before the public hearing, Chairman Steve Brown read into the record 10 emails commenting on the proposal. Six residents then spoke against the change, citing traffic and parking concerns for the business.
Ultimately, council voted 6-1 to deny the rezoning. Councilwoman Edith Childs voted against the denial. The planning commission had recommended approval.
Council heard from three food truck owners about the proposed food truck ordinance.
Chris Reeder, owner of Fat Daddy’s BBQ, said he purchased a food trailer to extend his business and keep his employees working. He said he was in favor of the ordinance.
Wendell Belmore, owner of Molly’s Hot Dogs, said he would like to see the 750-foot distance a food truck would have to maintain from an existing restaurant lowered. Belmore, who operated his food truck at Lowe’s for 18 years, said he has finally found a spot beside Frank’s Car Wash.
“I’ve been down since March, I need a job,” Belmore said.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit a food truck from operating within 100 feet of an existing restaurant unless the restaurant was willing to sign a waiver allowing the food truck closer.
“I have somewhat of a problem with 100 feet,” Brown said.
He said he doesn’t want to put any additional strain on existing restaurants.
Greenwood City/County Planner Phil Lindler said the city was looking at making changes to its ordinance. He said the city was looking at reducing the distance from 750 feet to 250 feet.
Councilman Robbie Templeton made a motion to have the distance in the county’s proposed ordinance changed to 250 feet, which passed unanimously — as did approval on second reading.
The ordinance will need to pass third reading before going into effect.
No one spoke about a proposed rezoning at 128 Rock Church Road, which council unanimously approved
Council also approved modifying the county’s drug-free workplace policy to include CBD products.
Anita Baylor, county procurement and risk management officer, said the policy would address the possible use of CBD products by county employees.
“You are putting the responsibility upon the employee to know what they are ingesting,” Brown said.
Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said the policy would put the employee on notice that using CBD products could affect their employment.
The policy said using CBD products could lead to a failed drug test.