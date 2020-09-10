Motorists have likely noticed the large black pole with bagged traffic lights extending over Grace Street in Greenwood.
“That is a mast arm traffic signal,” said Nick Rebovich, state Department of Transportation District 2 traffic engineer.
He said it is similar to what was installed in Uptown Greenwood.
“It’s just a more modern design,” Rebovich said.
He said it was installed as part of a project to rebuild traffic signals in DOT’s District 2, which includes Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties.
Rebovich said the reason the traffic signal at Reynolds Avenue and Grace Street is being rebuilt as a mast arm instead of a traditional four-pole setup is because of challenges at the intersection.
“It’s because of lack of right of way,” Rebovich said. “All those businesses, houses there, so there is really no right of way.”
He said there was no way to get four new poles in that area. He also said having all of the utilities underground was a challenge to a four-pole setup.
“We dropped back and said we will install one mast arm to hold all signal phases,” Rebovich said.
He also said pedestrian crossing phases and poles are included in this upgrade.
“The goal was to get a new product out there that will last indefinitely,” Rebovich said.
Rebovich said the intersection upgrade should be complete in the next month once the contractor makes some final adjustments.