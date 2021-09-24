NINETY SIX
Ninety Six Elementary School leaders held up their end of a bargain with students on Thursday.
Students who met expectations under PBIS, positive behavior interventions and supports, were able to participate Thursday in the school’s fall carnival.
Thursday marked the end of the first nine weeks for students in Ninety Six schools.
Using PBIS, the school has a system that students know what the expectations are for behavior in every area of the school, Principal Charlene Louden said.
Students knew from the first week of school they were working toward being able to come to the carnival.
“Not only do kids come to school just for academics, we also have to teach them the social and emotional aspect of everything because we want them to understand in order for our school to function effectively there has to be order,” Louden said.
The carnival was a school effort as well as a community effort. A DJ from Hot 98.1 FM, Ant Dizzle, provided music. Students from Ninety Six High’s FFA program were on hand with a horse, chickens and rabbit the students could see and touch.
Sam the Clown, a Ninety Six native who lives in Charleston, provided some of the entertainment and a dunking booth and dunkee were provided by First Baptist Church. Ascend Performance Materials also donated cotton candy for all the students.
“It makes my heart feel good to know that we had a good majority of our students be able to participate, so I’m very excited about that,” Louden said.