Flags adorning gravestones in Donalds marked the passing of America's earliest patriots. Revolutionaries fought and died 250 years ago to ensure the country's independence from England.
At least 35 of those patriot soldiers are buried at Greenville Presbyterian Church in Donalds. That's where the Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered on May 24 alongside the descendants of some of those patriots to honor their sacrifices.
At that ceremony, local DAR representatives presented the America250 marker, a placard commemorating the men and women who aided in the American Revolution. The DAR raised the funds to get this marker placed outside of Greenville Presbyterian's cemetery, and local DAR Regent Helen Nazzaro said the event grew from there. When they reached out on Facebook to organize the ceremony, they heard from families of veterans buried at that cemetery who said they would travel for the event.
"It was really powerful, how it just grew," Nazzaro said. "It was just very powerful, and it meant so much to me personally, to be able to provide this experience."
The Rev. Donovan Campbell, pastor at Greenville Presbyterian, said the history of people worshiping as a congregation in the area dates back to the 1760s, though they recognize its founding year as 1773. That's when the church's first called minister, the Rev. John Harris, was installed in the church.
"He was also a strong supporter of the revolution. ... He had no love for what they called then the Tories," Campbell said.
Harris preached at multiple churches in the area and carried his musket with him everywhere he went, Campbell said. Stories from the church's history said he even carried it into the pulpit.
"He was known for saying he carried it to protect his congregation from attacks or harassment from the Tories," Campbell said.
While Harris stayed to shepherd his churches during the war, Campbell said the Donalds church cemetery has 35 known graves of revolutionary war soldiers. Some were members of other congregations, and others were soldiers who died later in their lives, he said.
The people who gathered last month to celebrate the historic marker planted American flags in front of those gravestones.
"There's something exciting about it, there's some pride," Campbell said, "For the history and to be a part of that now, there's a little intimidation too."
The church has had many pastors who stayed for decades over its 250 years, Campbell said. He's honored and glad to recognize and celebrate its history.
For Nazzaro, it warmed her heart to be a part of bringing this history forward. She said the ceremony was tearful, as relatives of those fallen Revolutionary War veterans came out to celebrate their families' histories. Nazzaro said she received notes from those families, thanking her and the Daughters of the American Revolution for planting this marker.
"Those are notes I'm always going to treasure," she said. "Just like with Wreaths Across America, with a project like this you don't know how many lives you're touching."