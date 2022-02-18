You’ve probably read the book, and seen the movie, but now you have the opportunity to experience the play.
Greenwood Community Theatre has taken on the challenge of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic book, “The Great Gatsby,” with a marvelous cast. The actors devour their parts, showing us the dark results of dishonesty and self-delusion.
Nick Carraway, the narrator of the story, is played by Noah Bunting. This young actor exhibits maturity and sensitivity in his difficult role, making Nick the only truly sympathetic character.
Kat Bates, as Daisy, was born to play this part. She even looks like Zelda Fitzgerald and inhabits Daisy like a comfortable dress. Her range of emotions from carefree to hysterical shows her fragility in the world of illusion surrounding her. She is beautiful in the gorgeous costumes designed by Kelly Crittendon. Daisy’s husband, Tom Buchanan, provides a new challenge for Ryan Hewitt. No role could be further from Buddy the Elf, and Ryan tackles the crude, abusive, entitled character with determination and energy.
Jordan Baker, Daisy’s friend and Nick’s love interest, is played by Olivia Weeks. She embodies the insouciance of the wealthy socialites in New York and their meaningless lives.
Liam Roos, as the mystery man, portrays Gatsby as soft spoken and somewhat shy and uncomfortable with his wealth. His obsession with Daisy and his belief that she will leave Tom to be with him is doomed from the start.
Kristle Rodgers and Andre Gregory in their supporting roles as Myrtle and George Wilson are captivating and moving. I hope to see more of them in future productions.
Richard Whiting is properly smarmy in his role as the bootlegger and crime boss, Meyer Wolfsheim.
The ensemble dancers provide some snappy 1920s moves and a particularly outstanding dance by Will Purcell and Kat Bates was most entertaining.
The set, designed by director John Keenan, is bare and simple. Its whiteness emphasizes the sterility of the illusory lives of the characters. Two doors provide exits and entrances, but I was often confused about where the actors were going or where they were coming from. A beautiful video memory scene projected onto the back was was most effective.
Sound and lights were well done with music providing an almost constant background.
“The Great Gatsby” runs for two weekends and is well worth seeing.