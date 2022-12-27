As the sun was just beginning to come up Monday morning the 34-year career Ed Carter had with the City of Greenwood Fire Department was coming to an end.
Carter’s coworkers and family celebrated the end of his final shift on Monday morning with a special sendoff for the battalion chief.
“We’re going to miss him,” Lt. Scott Cervenka said.
Carter said the same about his coworkers. He said he’ll miss the camaraderie with the people he worked with, saying when you spend a third of your life with people, they become more like family than just coworkers.
Carter said retirement is what he’s been working toward since he started with the city in 1988. He began his career as a tailboard firefighter, although he never rode tailboard.
“I can remember telling the people who interviewed me I wanted a job that with the effort that I put into it, there would also be something for me and I have to say that the City of Greenwood has been very good for me, this job has done a lot for me,” he said.
“I’m happy with the way everything’s turned out and that I’m able to retire.”
At about 7:15 a.m., dispatch relayed a message congratulating Carter on his retirement on behalf of the city and thanking him for his dedication to the department.
“Copy, Greenwood, thank you for that,” Carter responded into the radio.
He jumped into a firetruck for a ride home from the station and was greeted with recordings of congratulations from his family before all the guys back at the fire station got on the radio and said their own thanks.
Cervenka has known Carter since before his days with the city. They were volunteer firemen together, and Carter was one of Cervenka’s references when he joined him working for the city.
“Throughout the years, I watched him go from a driver to engineer to lieutenant captain to battalion chief, so I’ve watched from afar and been on his shift,” Cervenka said of Carter.
He said with his character and work ethic, Carter is someone you want to idolize.
Monday, he said, is a happy and bittersweet moment.
Firefighter Taylor Davis has been with the city for eight and a half years, and said Carter and the firemen like to cut up but also know when to be serious and get to work.
“One thing I do admire about Ed is his ability to, in serious situations, stay calm and collected,” Davis said.
He said through their training, Carter knows the firemen know what to do and trusts them to do it.
He’s going to miss a lot about Carter, he said, like cutting up with him, the fancy meals he cooks and his one-liners.
Davis said Carter is a good person to have around and that you couldn’t ask for a better boss.
