George McKinney hopes God’s not through with him yet, but it is time to make a change — after nearly finishing his 9th year as Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator, McKinney plans to retire in February.
On paper, McKinney’s job is to lead county-level emergency management programs to help keep people and property safe and to prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster. But if you ask him, the job is mostly about who you know and who knows you.
“I’d say 80% of my job is developing relationships,” he said. “COVID is a prime example. No one anticipated a pandemic.”
People had planned for another mass outbreak after prior epidemics and pandemics, but McKinney’s military experience taught him no plan survives contact with the enemy. Instead, emergency management is about knowing what resources are available and figuring out how best to marshal them.
“The worst-case scenario is the first time we meet is at a disaster scene,” he said.
In 2015, when South Carolina saw thousand-year flooding from torrential rains, McKinney’s experience was put to the test. It was the first time Greenwood County received individual assistance from FEMA, with 130 homes impacted that McKinney knew of.
In the weeks ahead of the storms, McKinney worked with National Weather Service officials to track how Hurricane Joaquin would affect South Carolina, coordinated with local emergency services to put vehicles, sandbags and road barricades ready to block off any flooded roads and prepared evacuation plans.
When a creek near Jebosha Street jumped and flooded over a bridge leading to a neighborhood. McKinney waded through the water alongside first responders and worked with the EMS director to find someone with a military-grade vehicle that could ford the waters and help evacuate residents on the other side of the flowing floodwaters.
It’s no wonder where McKinney developed his talent for coordinating resources; he spent nearly three decades in the U.S. military. He first enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984, and spent seven years, eight months and 21 days serving before retirement — but who’s counting.
“The reason I know that is because when you look at retirement, they look at your active-duty time,” he said with a laugh.
He served in military intelligence and spent three years in Europe, providing security for military command in Germany during the Gulf War. After his active service, he went into inactive reserve as he returned home. He thought a job with CSX would give hive more time to spend with family, but he spent less time at home once he left the military.
In 1993, he joined the National Guard.
“I guess I’m a person of structure,” he said. “I knew I wanted to go into the military when I was 10 years old. I was in JROTC, and then ROTC in college.”
He missed the comradery and routines of military service. He had already served eight years and figured another 12 wouldn’t be hard, but he ended up serving another 19.
In his time with the National Guard, he helped manage thousands of soldiers heading to training centers. Two years after the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, part of his unit was called up to guard bases East of the Mississippi River, and McKinney found himself getting homeland security experience as he worked alongside state and federal officials.
Once he left the National Guard, McKinney sought to put that security experience to use and worked for state homeland security with the State Law Enforcement Division. Greenwood County’s then-Sheriff Dan Wideman asked McKinney why he was working for the state when he was living in Greenwood and convinced him to come on as Greenwood’s public safety director for about five years.
McKinney was then hired as director of the state Emergency Management Division, but as grateful as he was for the opportunity, he was missing some community connection. When the job of Greenwood County emergency management coordinator opened up, he applied.
“My plan was to go into the military, but God had other plans. Of course I did serve in the military, but the bigger picture was emergency management,” he said. “I think everything culminated in my life, as far as my work life, and led me to this work.”
It’s why he’s a dedicated Rotarian — as a member of the Rotary Club of Greenwood, he said the organization is able to serve and help people in need locally and internationally. Charity starts at home, he said, and he’s built relationships with countless groups, people and agencies who are equally dedicated to public service.
His knowledge of emergency aid networks and community resources is part of why he announced his retirement ahead of time. He wants to work with county officials to help train whoever will fill the role once he leaves, and get them connected with the networks he’s worked for years to build.
“The challenge we have ahead of us in the transition is getting experience, and the only way you get experience is over time,” he said.
He said there’s some sadness over leaving — he’s built something and has to be able to let it go. The way he ran the office isn’t necessarily the right way to do it, he said, and he hopes whoever steps up next will develop even stronger bonds.
Once McKinney retires in February, he said he has farmland waiting for him. His family has owned a farm off Dixie Drive since 1947, and he’s eager to spend more time working on the property. Retirement will also free him up to spend more time serving with Rotary and other civic organizations.
“To me, it’s therapeutic being out there working on the farm,” he said. “Like they say, you’re not working for ‘The Man’ anymore.”
In the past year, he said his skills were tested in ways they hadn’t been before. The COVID-19 pandemic opened his eyes to new ways of responding and handling a public crisis. He had read “The Great Influenza” by John Barry before the pandemic began, which details the response and advancements developed during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. It helped him understand COVID-19 better, and anticipate some of the challenges it would bring.
“Here you had 71,000 people here impacted by this,” he said. “They shut down everything. I came to work every day, and it was amazing seeing downtown Greenwood with no cars in it.”
Once again, it came down to relationships; he worked with the hospital system, health care providers, state and federal health officials, nursing homes and assisted living facilities — knowing the key organizations and people in town was essential for setting up vaccine clinics. When questions came up he couldn’t answer, he was able to find someone who could.
The people he relies on are residents, nonprofit workers and business owners. As much as he helps organize and plan, he relies just as much on those he works to help.
“We’ve always done great things, and they led the way to great things,” he said. “I think I’ve just helped guide it a little bit.”