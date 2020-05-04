Two Democratic candidates are hoping to send Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan back to Laurens and take his 3rd Congressional District seat in Congress.
Mark Welch, a 64-year-old retired teacher from Seneca, is one.
“I’ve taught American government for 22 years and what I’m seeing lately ain’t it,” Welch said.
He said there was a time when conservatives, liberals, Republicans and Democrats worked together and got things done.
Welch is running on a platform of economic fairness that includes adequate health care for all, quality education and affordable housing.
“I think working-class people are not getting their fair share of the American pie,” Welch said.
Campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has made Welch feel restrained.
“It’s horrible,” he said. “I’m sitting at home, chomping at the bit to meet people and start talking to people and to listen to them so we can find common ground.”
He said he is relying on his website and social media to get his message out and to meet people.
Raising funds has also been a challenge during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to do it when you don’t get to meet people in person.”
Hosea Cleveland, also of Seneca, is also challenging Duncan, but this isn’t his first time running for the seat.
Cleveland ran for the Democratic nomination in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He was the Democratic nominee in 2016.
Duncan will again be the Republican nominee for the seat he has had since 2011.
Duncan declined an interview but provided a statement through his Chief of Staff Allen Klump.
“I’m honored to be the Republican nominee for Congress, but right now my sole focus is on keeping our community safe, helping families and businesses through these difficult times and doing what we need to do to get people back to work.”
Attempts to reach Cleveland by phone and email were unsuccessful.