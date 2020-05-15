Two Democratic candidates are hoping to be the one to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in this year’s 3rd Congressional District race. One candidate has experience running in this district.
Hosea Cleveland, a 62-year-old retired insurance agent from Seneca is seeking the Democratic nomination for the fourth time.
He had previously sought the seat in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2016, he was the Democratic nominee.
Cleveland, an Oconee County native, previously considered running for public office in the 1990s. However, when his wife died of breast cancer, he decided to focus on raising his two daughters.
Cleveland attends St. Matthews Baptist Church in Westminster.
Recognizing that he is running in a deep red district, Cleveland said he thinks he will find common ground with a number of voters.
“My views and policy ideas are a whole lot more aligned with what this district really needs in terms of representation,” Cleveland said.
Touting a moderate view of health care for all, he said he hopes to differentiate himself from the progressive views in the Democratic Party.
“If we would take those with pre-existing conditions out of the Affordable Care Act and give them a public option, that would lower the premiums substantially,” he said.
Cleveland said expanding Medicare and changing the age of retirement to age 62 are ways that he would change health care.
“You would see premiums in the Affordable Care Act drop,” Cleveland said.
He also supports family paid leave.
“I don’t know how many industrialized countries that don’t have paid leave outside of the United States,” Cleveland said.
Having worked in the insurance business for many years, Cleveland said he is knowledgeable about these issues.
For Cleveland, campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic is helped by the fact that he has been campaigning for this position every two years for half of the past decade.
“I believe we have a slight advantage,” Cleveland said. He described having dedicated volunteers and staffers as a way for him to get his message across to potential voters.
Cleveland will face Mark Welch in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District on June 9. The winner of that contest will face Duncan on Nov. 3.