Blue the bloodhound enjoyed the last few years of his life lounging alongside other adopted dogs on a farm, following his retirement after an eight-year stint as a Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office tracking dog.
Blue died Tuesday morning at the farm where his retirement family lives. The about 10-year-old dog had been a dedicated member of the county’s tracking team since he was 6 months old. During his stint at the office, he helped track down missing people and suspected criminals. His last major job was to track a suspect in a bank robbery case in August 2017 in Calhoun Falls.
When Blue retired in December 2017, he went to live on a local farm where one of his former handlers, deputy Robbie Coker, works part time to aid the landowner. Coker said the woman who owns the farm adopts animals in need of a home and takes care of them, so Blue had the company of about 20 total dogs that live there.
“The good thing is I got to see him two or three times a week,” Coker said. “I could get out of the truck and holler his name, and he’d just come running.”
Coker said Blue had plenty of room and freedom to run around and was well-loved by his adoptive family.
Blue joined the GCSO Bloodhound Tracking Team in 2010 when the York County bloodhound team gave the 6-month-old dog to Greenwood deputies as a gift. Through the years, Coker said the deputies that work with the bloodhounds build a close bond with the dogs. It’s impressive to see and celebrate their training milestones, and always a hard time when one passes away.