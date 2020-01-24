It takes a lot to run a business, but for the state's retailers, Rebecca Leach is in their corner.
Leach was the guest speaker Friday morning at Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce's Morning Blend. As executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association, she represents the state's retail industry at the legislature and various regulatory agencies.
Over breakfast with many of Greenwood's business leaders, Leach provided updates on the Legislature's recent moves regarding retail businesses and potential upcoming legislation that could spell changes for the industry.
She praised 2019's pushes to require electronic prescriptions for controlled substances to battle the opioid crisis, along with the approval of a 90-day refill option for prescriptions. A large step forward, she said, was to approve imposing sales tax on market facilitators, like online vendors that make sales in South Carolina while actually operating out of another state.
"This legislation required that they would have to collect sales tax just like the folks at the brick and mortars in our state," Leach said. "Basically, it made a fair, level playing field, which is great for us."
This year, she said the retail association has quite a few topics it's concerned with and wants to work out a path forward with lawmakers. Across the state, 17 municipalities have approved plastic bag bans, but the bans aren't consistent; some only ban plastic bags, while others bar the use of plastic straws or certain non-compostable to-go containers.
"As a retailer, when you've got multiple stores throughout the different municipalities, and you're trying to figure out logistically and financially how to comply with these, that's where the challenge comes in," she said. "It isn't really so much about bans at this point; we need standardization."
As the market moves toward convenient services like curbside grocery pickup or even at-home deliveries, she said the industry is having to grapple with how to handle pickup and delivery of alcohol.
Product restrictions on tobacco, e-cigarettes and energy drinks pose their own problems, while labor restrictions can affect how employers handle worker scheduling and pay rates, all of which need to be carefully considered. Leach said in the effort to provide a fair working environment, the way labor changes are made could disrupt certain businesses if not done carefully.
Some of the issues she raised and steps forward she discussed rang true with local retail representatives at the meeting.
Rachel Davis, marketing and development coordinator at Carolina Health Centers, said the approval of a 90-day option for people with recurring prescription medications has given pharmacies a new way to help people stay on their medications. For people taking multiple medications, being able to opt in to a 90-day supply of one or more of their pills can help pharmacists sync up renewal days, reducing the number of times a customer has to come back to the pharmacy.
Ed Moore, of David Lindsey Clothier, said one of his daily challenges as a retailer is identifying trends and finding new products that will attract customers. His business isn't set up to sell online, but he recognizes that it's how a lot of people do their shopping nowadays.
"With most of your vendors, you're competing with each other on the internet and with other online retailers," he said.
Though Chris Brown, owner at Corley's Market and Grill, wasn't at the meeting, he echoed one of Leach's points when he said one of his biggest challenges is hiring employees. He said it's hard to compete with corporate stores by offering similar benefits packages, as they can be cost prohibitive to small businesses.
"It's hard for us to recruit and retain employees when a corporation might offer the same pay per hour, but we can't afford to offer the same benefits," he said.
He said he hopes lawmakers are thinking about how the decisions they make affect the local retail businesses that helped shape many of South Carolina's towns, but he realizes that corporate investment brings in more cash.
As retailers and lawmakers work together to navigate changes to the industry and economy, Leach said the state retail association will continue trying to help avoid the pitfalls and steer things toward a brighter future for South Carolina's businesses.