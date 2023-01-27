Last January, Greenwood saw a surge in COVID-19 cases. At its peak, Self Regional Healthcare had more than 100 COVID-19 patients. A year later those numbers are dramatically less, but officials are still encouraging people to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19 and common respiratory illnesses circulating in communities.

As of this past Friday, Self Regional CEO Dr. Matt Logan said the hospital had eight COVID patients, one patient with the flu and one with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. While they have seen a stabilization in illnesses, a few weeks ago Logan said they had a slight surge with about 20 COVID patients.

