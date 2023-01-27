Last January, Greenwood saw a surge in COVID-19 cases. At its peak, Self Regional Healthcare had more than 100 COVID-19 patients. A year later those numbers are dramatically less, but officials are still encouraging people to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19 and common respiratory illnesses circulating in communities.
As of this past Friday, Self Regional CEO Dr. Matt Logan said the hospital had eight COVID patients, one patient with the flu and one with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. While they have seen a stabilization in illnesses, a few weeks ago Logan said they had a slight surge with about 20 COVID patients.
“Certainly a year ago was our busiest time,” he said.
Dr. Priya V. Kumar, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, said the bulk of patients they have seen range in their 70s and 80s. The youngest person was in their 50s.
“Early on in COVID, we saw more of the young population, but with COVID — the more recent strain — not so much,” she said.
And with a new strain of COVID circulating, XBB.1.5, Logan said the jury was still out on its severity. Logan and Kumar said the omicron variant was a milder variant while delta has been the most dangerous to date.
On a community level, Logan stressed the importance of avoiding large crowds and direct contact with people, especially vulnerable individuals.
With the holidays have passed, Kandi Fredere, state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Upstate region public health director, said the agency has seen a concerning increase in diagnoses, particularly with flu and COVID.
“When you look at us from a flu standpoint versus last season we’ve seen significant increases across the state,” she said.
Last year, there were 130 lab-confirmed flu cases. This year that number has jumped to 770 cases this season, which started in October. For the Upstate, this time last year, there were three recorded flu deaths and that number also reached a high of 32 deaths for the season.
She added that in addition to the uptick in cases and hospitalizations, she said they are hearing from other hospitals across the state that RSV has been significantly worse.
When all of that is combined, it takes its toll on the health care system with hospitals across the state having to assist an influx of patients.
“The hope is those numbers would go back down and we’d see pre-COVID numbers or even better. It really does depend on our community embracing some of those preventative measures. That’s going to be key for us — educating the community and making sure they understand those prevention methods,” Fredere said.
