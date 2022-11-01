Residents along Greenwood County's Puckett Ferry and East Grumling roads shared images on Facebook last week of screws embedded in garbage along the roadway, which they worried could damage people's tires driving through.
While local sheriff’s deputies have seen posts about multiple people finding screws embedded in trash on multiple roads, officers said they hadn’t received any call to report it for an investigation.
A flat tire can ruin anyone’s day, and last week travelers along Pucketts Ferry and East Grumling roads in Greenwood County were warning other drivers to watch out for dangerous debris along the roads.
Multiple people took to Facebook late last week, posting pictures of screws embedded into cardboard, paper and other materials. This debris created spiky hazards along the road that threatened to bury themselves in the tires of anyone who drove through.
Greenwood County Litter Coordinator Amber Nappier said she hadn’t heard anything about the matter when asked about the posts. Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies were aware of the posts, but hadn’t received any complaints as of Friday.
“We’ve seen that as well,” said Public Information Officer Josh Hood. “We have not actually received any reports about it, though.”