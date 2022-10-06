ABBEVILLE — Food is serious business. That doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.
That’s the goal for M.J. Ghrist, a health educator with the SNAP-Ed Clemson University Youth Learning Institute who is providing classes this week at Abbeville County Library to children as young as 5 to adults and senior citizens.
The SNAP-Ed goal is to improve the likelihood that persons eligible for SNAP will make healthy food choices within a limited budget and choose physically active lifestyles.
Ghrist’s ambition is more personal. She wants to see healthier lifestyles. Nutrition and cooking programs teach everything — knife and measuring skills and handwashing — and tell children to appreciate real foods, rather than candy and soft drinks and processed foods.
“We pay a high price for convenience,” she said during a recent class. “It’s our health.”
She recalled the frustration she experienced when she heard a school offered funnel cakes and doughnut holes for breakfast during a testing period and saw a person carrying a bottle of Mountain Dew as the sun rose.
Creations at Tuesday’s class involved making witches’ broomsticks out of cheese and pretzels and securing them with green onion strips and “War of the Worlds” alien spacecraft out of oranges and pretzel sticks.
“It’s fun to see them light up with the realization ‘I made this,’” Ghrist said. She thinks the lessons teach better eating habits because young people generally eat what they make.
She sees several Emeril Lagasses among boys and girls. Others decided it’s not for them. During classes, she has heard children say “I need more cumin” or “I need lemon juice,” Ghrist said. “I love that.”
Talk has centered on getting salad bars in elementary schools, she said. One program offered through Clemson is a Cooking Matters class for adults. A class for senior citizens shows how to buy and cook meals for one person.
Using an upstream approach — stopping problems such as Type II diabetes, obesity and hypertension before they start — is her wish, Ghrist said.
She doesn’t want to carry around a bag of pills as a senior citizen, Ghrist said. She was never an Olympic athlete and she will probably never get in a size 10, but she will eat healthy.
“It’s a great thing. When we were kids were growing up, they didn’t do this. I’m glad they have some time for little kids,” said Bambi Ware, who brought a youth to the class. When she got married, she didn’t know how to boil water, Ware said.
The class took place after lunch to reduce temptation among the youths as they worked on their creations, which included jack ‘o lanterns and one orange fashioned into Mike Wazowski from “Monsters Inc.” It didn’t work as one parent exclaimed to her child, “You ate it before I could get a picture!”
Another youth proclaimed “whenever I’m here, I’m hungry.” Then someone mentions edible eyeballs.
The final lesson for the day was getting the youths to clean up the mess. They did, which prompted Ghrist to ask if anyone would come with her and wash dishes. One girl expressed an interest.
A few hugs were shared as youths and parents packed up. One mother offered Ghrist a reward any instructor longs to hear: “We enjoyed it. You’re a really good teacher.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.