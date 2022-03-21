ABBEVILLE — Some city utility customers have reported soaring bills.
A resident aired concerns at this month’s regular city council meeting, which prompted a special called meeting Friday that saw more than 15 people complain about high costs. While many people spoke at the meeting, Carolyn DeVeaux Bryant was the main presenter.
Residents have seen spikes for at least two decades, she said.
“It’s tiresome, very tiresome. …The thing about it is, we don’t get a valid reason as to what caused the spikes,” Bryant said.
Some customers saw bills top $1,500. Bryant said one of her own bills was $500-plus. There’s a reason why that happens.
She spoke with other homeowners. Bryant said sometimes there is no significant increase in predominantly white neighborhoods, yet in mostly Black neighborhoods, people see higher bills.
Out on Highway 71, she said a friend has had no big increase, while two Black residents near the area had a significant increase.
“How is it that communities of color are getting hit with these rates? That’s what we need answers to,” Bryant said.
What is needed, she said, are fresh eyes on what’s going on in the city. Bryant said she was told the “next step is Gov. (Henry) McMaster.” She encouraged everyone to make that call and complain. The more people who call in, the more attention this issue will get.
“I know you’re frustrated,” council member Louise Aikens said. “We all are frustrated with spikes.”
Aikens said her neighbor gave her three years of bills. The next step was visiting the public utilities department.
Perhaps everyone can start with a committee to address concerns. Aikens urged people to attend council meetings.
Some attendees admitted they don’t go to council meetings. A few of them said they don’t even know who represents them on council.
Toward the end of the meeting, an attendee said, “We need to be way more involved.”
“You need to know who your representative is,” said council member Faye Thomas, who said she gets calls from people who don’t live in her district. “Just because it looks easy, it is not easy. … Everything will not be corrected, but I encourage everyone to come so you can see.”
Council member James Jackson agreed, adding that if people attend meetings, they will know what is going on.
“This is your start now. If you’re interested, let’s get working and do something,” Aikens said.
The council can discuss formation of a committee, Mayor Trey Edwards said.
“I hope to see the same faces here every second Wednesday of the month,” he said. After the meeting, he shook hands with Bryant, saying “We’re going to get there.”
Weather is the reason bills have gone up, said Tim Hall, the city public utilities director. During January’s cold snap, the county had 22 days below freezing. That’s a 46% increase over January 2021. The mean temperature for January 2022 was nearly 4% lower than the mean temperature in January 2021.
The average South Carolina home consumes roughly 1,200 kWh per month. Hall said causes for high bills can include insufficient insulation, inadequate weathering stripping or caulking windows, and inefficient lightbulbs. Space heaters suck up energy like a hairdryer. A device can cost up to $100 per month.
Homeowners can set thermostats to a lower comfortable temperature in winter. If a thermostat is set too high in the winter, such as over 68 degrees, appliances won’t stop running. Say it is 20 degrees overnight, and high the next day is 40, he said. The heating systems will never catch up.
Every degree set back on a thermostat can save up to 6% on an energy bill, Hall said.
Several officials advised energy audits for residents concerned about their utilities bills. Hall said GLEAMNS, UCMAC, Salvation Army and SC Stay Plus (Guidehouse) offer support for people who need help with utility costs.
The utilities department does energy audits. Hall said employees can make assessments and recommendations. The city also offers payment plans.
City officials said audits can be requested through the city’s website or by calling the city office. City Manager Blake Stone said re-reading of residents’ electric meter can be requested.