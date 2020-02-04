Chris James put his life on the line.
On Saturday, that line lowered him down into a rock quarry.
James was the Greenwood City Fire Department firefighter who went down into the Vulcan quarry Saturday in Coronaca as part of a high-angle rescue operation to save a dog that had fallen about 60 feet into the quarry. But the operation took the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, and expert teamwork from the crew responsible for getting James down there.
The call came in at about 2 p.m. Saturday, after the state Department of Natural Resources contacted Greenwood County Fire Rescue for help retrieving the dog. City firefighters were called in to help with this specific kind of risky rescue operation.
“We’re lucky enough to have the funding to fit these kinds of technical training onto our calendar,” said Battalion Chief Todd Wall.
High-angle rescues don’t happen often, Wall said. The city’s last high-angle rescue operation was in March 2017, when Wall was lowered into a well in Ware Shoals to recover the body of a man who had fallen in and drowned.
Upon arriving at the quarry Saturday, Wall said firefighters began coordinating with the agencies already on the scene, trying to view the dog from as many angles as possible. They worked with on-site staff to find out what maneuvers would be safe and what equipment was available
The dog had fallen about 60 feet to a rock ledge, but was up and walking on the ledge. There was an additional 150-foot drop to another, larger rock ledge below, which was accessible from underneath by a ladder truck. The crew would lower James by rope to the first ledge to recover the dog, then lower the two to the second ledge, where they would use the Ware Shoals Fire Rescue’s new ladder truck to descend to the floor of the quarry.
Though James’s life was literally in the hands of engineer Franklin Cloninger and Capt. Brian Brown, who were setting up the anchors and rigging, James said he was unafraid.
“It’s definitely different, going down there, but knowing the guys that are with me and the training they have, I wasn’t ever worried,” he said.
Brown said any one of them could have gone down on that rope with full confidence; that’s what they train for.
“A lot of times, when we have them out here training and hanging upside down from ropes, it’s not to look cool for the public,” Brown said, “it’s to build their confidence.”
Confidence is key. Firefighters have to be able to rely on one another, which means everyone needs to be diligent in their training. But some extra safety never hurt anyone, and Wall said no one’s rope work goes unchecked by a fresh pair of eyes before being put to use.
Once James and the dog were safely on the ground, DNR officials took the dog to its owner, then to a vet for further evaluation.
Cloninger said what the rescue shows is the incredible teamwork between agencies.
“It’s really what we’ve been working toward for a while now,” he said. “Everyone was given a role, and everyone did that role well. Because of that, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do.”