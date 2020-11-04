Republicans increased their dominance across the Lakelands, knocking off a three-term state senator, a long-time coroner, a two-term sheriff and a county councilman in Tuesday’s high-turnout election while maintaining all seats the party currently holds.
Tuesday’s election also saw Greenwood County voters defeat the Local Option Sales Tax referendum, even as Laurens County voters embraced a capital projects sales tax.
GOP challenger Billy Garrett racked up a more than 5,000-vote margin while denying state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, D-Greenwood, a fourth term in one of the state’s most watched legislative races.
It was the Lakelands’ most expensive contest, with Garrett and Nicholson raising more than $200,0000 while competing for the Senate District 10 seat, which covers portions of Abbeville, Greenwood, McCormick and Saluda counties.
In Abbeville County, Republican Mark Dorn defeated Coroner Ronnie Ashley, ending the Democrat’s 21-year hold on the seat. Saluda County saw Democratic Sheriff John Perry lose to GOP challenger Josh Price. And in Laurens County, Republican David Tribble defeated David Pitts for his seat on Laurens County Council.
This flurry of Republican wins was fueled by higher voter turnouts that are likely the result of this year’s presidential contest.
Greenwood County saw a participation rate of 74.8% as of Tuesday night, with the county’s 43,318 registered voters casting a combined 32,389 ballots. McCormick County’s turnout was 75.9%, with 7,641 registered voters casting a total of 5,799 ballots.
Abbeville County saw 12,521 of its 16,575 registered voters cast ballots, for a participation rate of 75.5%.
Poll worker James Anderson told the Index-Journal he saw more first-time voters than usual, which he thought might be linked to the pandemic.
“In these unprecedented times, people are home more and therefore able to pay more attention to the issues,” Anderson said.
Aside from 47 mailed ballots in Greenwood County that could not be counted because they lacked a witness signature, the election officials across the Lakelands reported few hiccups despite the unprecedented embrace of absentee voting and new voting machines.
Jasper McCorkle, who lives across the street from the Lakeview precinct, said he walked to the polls to get a bit of exercise.
“It is my patriotic duty to vote,” McCorkle said. “This is what we have to do if we want changes. This is the way to do it in America.”