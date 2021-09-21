Three Republican candidates for the Greenwood County Council District 5 seat each had the chance to introduce themselves Monday to the Republican Women of Greenwood County.
In their lunch meeting Monday at Montague’s, the gathering of GOP members heard from Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt, along with a written statement from Mary Ann Goodman who couldn’t attend because of work.
Medford, 65, attended the lunch with his wife, Denise. They’ve lived in Greenwood for more than 22 years, he said, and in that time have been involved in business and economic development in the county.
“Denise and I have worked hard all our lives. We’ve started two businesses here,” he said.
He said he’s a conservative Republican, and that the inherent risk of going into business is the cost of possible prosperity. He and Denise own the LPGA tournament-hosting golf course, The Links at Stoney Point. He said the course was in a difficult financial position when they took over, but now they’re expanding the Stoney Point community by building 130 houses.
He touted his experience working with County Council on building the county animal shelter in tandem with the Humane Society. He served as chairperson for the Piedmont Technical College Foundation board and chairs the Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force under the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
Medford said there are more than 2,000 jobs available in Greenwood County now.
“When you look at what that means for the economy of Greenwood and for retailers looking to move to the area, that’s very important,” he said.
When asked why he’d want to serve on county council with such a busy schedule already, Medford said he’s running because he worked hand in hand with county council on much of this. He said in projects such as the animal shelter, he worked directly with the late County Council Chairperson Steve Brown, whose seat Medford is hoping to fill.
“We were working right beside him,” he said. “Greenwood is going in the right direction; I want to keep it going there.”
Pruitt, 56, is a Ninety Six native. After graduating from Ninety Six High School and Lander University, he ran for a school board seat in his hometown. Pruitt served four full terms before he stepped away from public service in 2016.
“I believe in being a public servant — I don’t like the word ‘politician,’” he said. “I have nothing else to give but my time.”
In his years serving on the school board, Pruitt was involved with several building projects, including the referendum to build the high school-middle school complex.
One of the biggest learning experiences of his life was standing alongside his wife, Traci, as she went through six years of treatment for potentially fatal leukemia. He brought a copy of a book he wrote about the experience, titled “Truly Blessed,” and showed the women in attendance pictures of his wife as she was undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Making critical decisions alongside and for his wife during her treatment was a challenge.
“You ask if I can make tough decisions,” he said. “There’s not a tougher decision in this state, in any city, in any county.”
Pruitt said he was 10 years old when he met Brown, who was his little league coach. After stepping away from public office in 2016, Pruitt said he’s now ready to serve Greenwood County again, and would like the chance to listen to and channel the needs of District 5’s constituents.
Goodman couldn’t attend Monday afternoon because of work, but she lives in the Ninety Six Mill Village and serves as president of the mill village association and as a member of the Greenwood city-county joint planning commission. She was previously a patient financial counselor for the Abbeville Area Medical Center and worked as clerk to council and town treasurer for Ninety Six for years. She currently works in food service at Ninety Six Primary School.
Virginia Boyd, president of the Republican Women of Greenwood County, said the group has several members who are residents of District 5.
“They are looking for change, improvement, transparency, and we want someone that’s dedicated to our county,” she said.
After the meeting ended, candidates took some time talking with attendees and answering questions. Getting back to campaigning has been a bit overwhelming and humbling at times, Pruitt said, but it’s also been fun. He said he didn’t run for the school board seats with a vision to transform the school district, and doesn’t have any sweeping changes in mind for county council either. Instead, he said he wants to listen to constituents and ensure their needs and concerns are met.
“You don’t want to sit here and try to blow your horn, but people deserve to know how you spend your time,” he said. “My job to represent District 5 is to listen to people, and that’s what I’m trying to do in the short time before the primary. I will be, if elected, one of seven council members who still have to collaborate with the others.”
Medford said his weeks since filing to run in the election have been busy, and although this is his first event explicitly to campaign, he’s been getting his message out whenever he can. He has several upcoming events on his calendar as opportunities to connect with residents, hear their concerns and make his case for their vote.
“It’s pretty much what I do, though this is really my first kickoff meeting,” he said. “The momentum is starting in earnest now, because the next two or three weeks, it’s game time.”
Goodman, Medford and Pruitt will face off in a primary election Oct. 26, alongside the Democratic challengers of Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson vying for the other slot on the ballot. If needed, a runoff election is scheduled for Nov. 9, with the special election set for Dec. 28.