This year will go down as a historic year for Republicans in the state and across the country.
In the end, the party flipped three seats in the South Carolina Senate, two seats in the South Carolina House, five sheriffs and won its first countywide office in Chesterfield County since Reconstruction.
In the state Senate races, Republican Josh Kimbrell defeated Sen. Glenn Reese, a Spartanburg Democrat, 55% to 45%, while Republican Penry Gustafson defeated Sen. Vincent Sheheen, a two-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee, 51% to 49%.
The other Senate race was right here in the Lakelands.
Republican Billy Garrett defeated state Sen. Floyd Nicholson 56% to 44%. In 2016, Nicholson narrowly fended off GOP challenger Bryan Hope with a win of fewer than 1,000 votes.
“Billy worked really hard,” said Jo Ann Burroughs, chairwoman of the Greenwood County Republican Party. “He got his name out there and he told exactly what he would do.”
Some of the success of Republicans at the local level might be from a race near the top of the ticket.
“The contest for U.S. Senate created a red wave down-ballot in South Carolina,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a video conference Friday with reporters.
Graham said the nationalizing of his campaign and the presence of outside funding helped unite conservative voters.
Graham’s campaign manager, Scott Farmer, described the scope of the GOP pickups.
“Largest Republican majority in Senate history, largest majority in state House history,” Farmer said in the video conference.
Burroughs agreed that Graham’s contest likely affected other contests.
“I think it did,” Burroughs said. “Lindsey had a lot of people working for him.”
Graham’s campaign raised $108 million which is a record for any U.S. Senate campaign anywhere, Farmer said.
Burroughs said another element helped GOP candidates statewide.
“I think a lot of people voted straight-party ticket,” Burroughs said.
More than 11,000 Greenwood County voters opted to vote straight-party ticket for the Republican Party in this year’s general election. GOP straight- party ticket voting in the county saw an increase of 9% from the 2016 general election.
Other counties in the Lakelands saw an increase in GOP straight-party voting. Abbeville County saw a 12% increase from 2016 while McCormick County increased 13% and Saluda County increased 16%.
Democratic straight-ticket voting overall saw a decline of 1% in Greenwood, McCormick and Saluda counties while Abbeville County saw a decline of 2% compared to 2016 figures on the State Election Commission website.
Sixty-eight percent of all Republican votes cast were by straight-ticket voting and 38% of all votes cast were from Republican straight-party ticket voters, according to an email from the SCGOP on Nov. 6.
“We had a team of more than 300 around the state who knocked on 600,000 doors, made 1.5 million live phone calls, and sent more than 4 million text messages and close to 10 million pieces of mail,” Drew McKissick, SCGOP state chairman said in an email Thursday. “In the process, we contacted our targeted voters anywhere from three to six times each.”
The public body that saw the most change was the state Senate.
“It was definitely a great night,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said.
Massey also acknowledged the weight of the vote.
“There is a significant responsibility with that vote,” Massey said. “South Carolina has given us 30 seats in a body of 46.”
While Massey said expanding his party’s caucus is a good thing, it also creates a greater leadership challenge.
“It also creates the opportunity for more infighting,” Massey said.
Prior to 2000, Democrats controlled the Senate. The 2000 election saw the body’s majority switch to the Republican Party. Before this year’s election, Republicans represented 27 seats, while Democrats represented 19 seats.
Massey explained why he thinks the party was successful on Election Day.
“I think we had good candidates,” Massey said. “Billy Garrett is just a terrific candidate.”
Massey said the party was aided by the focus on Graham’s campaign, the presidential election and the increase in straight-ticket voting. He said despite all of that, it comes down to the candidates.
“I think having candidates with ideas matters,” Massey said. “You have to have good candidates.”