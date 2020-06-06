With four days left before Tuesday’s primary ballots are cast, the candidates competing for the Republican nomination in the Greenwood County sheriff’s race took the Greenwood Community Theatre’s stage for a forum in front of a nearly empty room.
More than 300 people watched the forum online, however. The Index-Journal, working in conjunction with GCT and Custom Audio & Lighting, hosted the forum and streamed it live on Facebook. Each candidate was given the chance to introduce themselves, then were given the chance to answer a variety of questions pertaining to how they’d run and manage the county’s law enforcement.
The forum can be viewed online at the Index-Journal Facebook page, found at bit.ly/3cCHKpF.
First up was Chad Cox, who started his law enforcement career in 1999, eventually rising to be the commander of the county’s drug enforcement unit. Matt Emery, who spent his career working a variety of jobs at the sheriff’s office including working as a school resource officer and an investigator, was next. Incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly, who touted his 32 years in law enforcement and 27 years of supervisory experience, was third. Finally, John Long rounded out the panel with his experience ranging from working at the jail to serving in an administrative role in the command staff.
Index-Journal Executive Editor Richard Whiting served as moderator, and he passed a bowl down the line to have each candidate pick out a random question to respond to. The first candidate to respond had two minutes, and each other was given one minute — after each question the bowl would cycle down for the next candidate to draw from.
Questions ranged from asking about the ethical and functional responsibilities of the sheriff to each candidate’s plans to tackle specific issues raised by people in the community. Each candidate agreed that the sheriff’s office should remain an elected position rather than become an appointed one, like Greenwood’s police chief.
They were asked about matters of transparency and accountability, especially in light of national protests and conversations over police relations. After opening introductions, Cox began by explaining the need for ongoing and continuing training for officers.
“You’ve got to train them well enough so they can leave, but treat them well enough so they don’t leave,” he said.
Recruitment and retention come in the form of overhauling the training division, Cox said. From there, the sheriff’s office can expand uniform patrol and implement community watch programs to better protect the public. Cox advocated for a citizen advisory board that could offer insights from local neighborhoods, and a strong narcotics division can tackle what he sees as Greenwood’s core problem: Drugs.
Emery said the sheriff represents all of Greenwood equally. He suggested starting a rural deputy division where officers are dedicated to patrolling rural regions and building one-on-one relationships with the people there. He said he would support having a citizens review board to help increase accountability, and that he would focus on hiring a diverse pool of officers to make the sheriff’s office better reflect Greenwood.
He explained his stance that building a culture of responsibility starts with the sheriff as an example to his officers. From there, he said it’s critical to get school resource officers providing good examples and role models for students, and to work together with other agencies and groups to find out how to best serve the community.
“We cannot arrest our way out of the drug problem in Greenwood county, or the gang problem in Greenwood County,” he said.
Kelly said he’s maintained a transparent and accountable sheriff’s office — and he said that’s why he earned the endorsements of Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson. He’s been open and responsive to complaints and requests to review deputies’ conduct. While he said he’s been active in recruiting officers at job fairs and local colleges, he said the raises he got for staff were a good step forward.
“We were losing people to state jobs that pay more, so that was a big help,” he said.
In order to connect with minority and rural communities, Kelly said he started the community meetings program where officers went into neighborhoods to hear their concerns and share with them the localized crime data officers have collected. He said there isn’t a need for a citizens review board overseeing officer misconduct cases, as that role’s already played by county council.
His core message was that crime stems form a breakdown of the family unit, and the way to fight it is by building close relationships with parents, pastors and community leaders to steer young people toward a brighter future and offer them the hope of getting a higher education and finding a job.
Long said there’s a problem with gang-related crimes in Greenwood and he has a plan to fix the issue. Aggressive recruiting and creating a work environment people want to be in helps keep officers motivated, he said, while they’re tasked with spending time face-to-face with residents.
“We have to get out of our patrol cars,” Long said. “The people that we are trying to get to are not going to come to a community outreach meeting.”
He said he wants to form an 8th Circuit task force that would target drug cases across the entire judicial circuit all while working with prosecutors to help make stronger cases against suspects. Problems aren’t fixed overnight, however, and Long said his ears are open to any suggestions from communities seeking a safer future.
While the candidates discussed much in their about hourlong forum, the decision is left up to voters who cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of the Republican contest will go against Tony Davis on the November general election ballot. Davis is running unopposed as a Democrat.