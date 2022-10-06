Lindsey Graham started his busy Tuesday with a barbecue in Texas and ended it at a barbecue in Greenwood.
Between barbecue and raffle tickets, eight Republican candidates at the federal and state level had the chance to make their pitch Tuesday night to Lakelands conservatives.
The Greenwood County Republican Women group hosted a forum for these candidates at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Center. The crowd had their chance to speak with the candidates before their speeches.
Ellen Weaver
Weaver was pressed for time and had to leave the event early, and the candidate for superintendent of education explained her rush to get home.
“Y’all may have heard, I’m getting a master’s degree,” she said. “I’m going home to get a couple hours of school work done, and by God’s grace I’m going to finish this thing up in the next week and a half.”
Throughout her campaign, Weaver has faced scrutiny over lacking the master’s degree now required to serve as state superintendent. She’s enrolled at Bob Jones University, and the state Republican Party qualified her to run after she pledged to have her degree by the election.
She’s learned much through campaigning while studying, and said the effort she’s put into the degree is a gesture toward the effort she wants to pour into the state’s schools and teachers. She said the politics of education can be complex, and urged people to get involved in local school board races.
“Please get out, do your homework on your school board candidates. I need your help on this education race,” she said.
Jeff Duncan
Although running unopposed, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said this midterm election is a referendum on the Biden administration. He said with people paying more at the pump, more for utilities and more at the grocery store, he didn’t think Democrats had much to run on.
“We’re going to have a Republican majority in the House. ... We’ve got a chance to take back the Senate too. We’re going to put bill after bill after bill after bill on Biden’s desk,” he said.
Alongside economic struggles, Duncan bemoaned crime rates and what he sees as lax border security. He said aside from the southern border, he was worried about people illegally entering the country from the Middle East, Israel and Africa.
“And they may have more nefarious goals than just taking a job at the local supermarket or at the golf course, or any other business,” he said.
After giving shout-outs to the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Duncan echoed Weaver’s call that people need to vote in school board races.
“If you don’t vote in school board elections, shame on you,” he said. “They have fiscal autonomy, the ability to raise your taxes, approve curriculum that are taught in our schools — we need to have school boards that understand you’re the parent.”
He discussed reining in social media and “big tech” companies by ensuring they don’t censor conservative opinions, and said oversight hearings should dive into various government agencies such as the Department of Energy, Department of Justice and the FBI.
“That’s oversight of the agencies. That’s defund bad behavior. Let’s take their money away,” he said. “If the FBI flew to Mar-a-Lago for no reason, and that’s proven that it’s politically driven, let’s take their money away. Let’s downsize the FBI.”
Mark Hammond
Hammond has served as South Carolina’s secretary of state since 2003 and faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler on the November ballot.
His biggest bragging point Tuesday was the consistency and expansion of accessible services his office offers. His office never closes, and he said people seeking to form an LLC, nonprofit or other company in South Carolina can apply any time, anywhere through online forms.
During the COVID-19 shutdowns, he said his office found ways to continue services and processed an influx of applications for people seeking documentation for federal aid.
“People needed their articles of incorporation certified so they could apply for their PPP loans,” he said. “I can tell you, in a probably two-month span we received 5,000 requests for documents.”
He spoke about keeping a keen eye on charities to ensure people aren’t being scammed. A charity licensed in South Carolina advertised that it was supporting Canadian truckers during a protest earlier this year, but when the state learned the funds were headed elsewhere Hammond’s office ensured South Carolina donors got refunded.
His office is working on an app that will allow people to look up charities and ensure they’re in compliance before they donate.
Curtis Loftis
Loftis has served as South Carolina’s treasurer since 2010 and faces Sarah E. Work of the Alliance party in November.
He was confident in his ability to win reelection and dismissed his opposition while also encouraging the crowd to vote in opposition to liberal politicians and ideas.
“The state treasurer’s office is sitting on more money than you would ever imagine,” he said. “All this money coming from the feds is just amazing. Generally now we’d have about $20 or $21 billion in the bank that we have invested, all invested gainfully. $42 billion last night, $42,163,000 — it’s the highest we ever had. That’s how much money those crazy people in D.C. are sending out.”
He kept his comments short, but said the federal government is draining the public coffers.
Hugh Weathers
Since 2004, Weathers has served as commissioner of agriculture. He faces David Edmond of the Green Party and Chris Nelums of the United Citizens party in November.
He said Biden’s election came with a shift from state-first relations with agricultural industries to feeling top-down pressure from the federal government.
“A lot of trade opportunities are coming,” he said. “Agriculture is one of the few industries that we trade and export more than we import.”
In relation to climate change, Weathers said agriculture is part of the answer. New farming styles can mitigate carbon emissions, while carbon dioxide is needed for food processing in the poultry and beer industries.
Weathers’ name appears on the gas pumps in South Carolina, and he gave three tips for getting the most out of every drop of fuel.
“One is to keep the proper air pressure in your tires, so you roll on them like you should. Number two, don’t run your air conditioner all the time,” he said. “Number three, and most important, don’t vote for a Democrat.”
John McCravy
Representing the state House of Representatives District 13 since 2016, McCravy faces Democratic challenger Bill Kimler next month.
McCravy praised South Carolina for passing election reforms in the past few years, and pushed for tighter election regulations at the federal level.
“Without secure elections, we don’t have a country,” he said. “We’re one of the tightest states in the nation.”
He also highlighted the state giving tax rebates, cutting tax rates and making moves to increase teacher salaries and remove their retirement caps.
He said giving money for capital improvements to schools, paired with funded tuition freezes at some colleges showed the state’s support of education. Billions have gone into road improvements, and he said these and other legislative measures give Republicans a lot to run on in November.
He gave praise to South Carolina for passing an act requiring transgender athletes in school to compete on teams of their assigned gender at birth, as well as the still-challenged six-week abortion ban. The state also blocked the teaching of critical race theory through a budget proviso, and allowed doctors to conscientiously object to certain surgeries.
“We’ve got to vote like it’s a presidential election,” he said. “Go ahead and check the ticket. I used to look at the candidates, you know, years ago and I’d say ‘Oh, I like him.’ Nuh-uh, it ain’t that way anymore. We just got to check the R, that’s all there is to it.”
Daniel Gibson
A retired commercial pilot, Gibson is running against Democrat Anne Parks for the state House District 12 seat.
He took aim straight at Park’s record of voting against Republican-introduced legislation, and complained about her history of absences and times she’s decided not to vote.
“She’s not going to change. She’s been there a long, long time,” he said.
Though he’s never been a politician, Gibson said he was spurred to run by his passion for abolishing abortion.
“I’m just dumb enough to think that I can make a difference in South Carolina,” he said. “I don’t care what your turkey costs at Thanksgiving, gas can go to $6 — there is nothing, nothing more precious than the life of a child.”