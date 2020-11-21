April Lynn Richey, a former teacher at Pinecrest Elementary school, was publicly reprimanded by the South Carolina Board of Education last week.
The reprimand comes after Richey reportedly made comments on two occasions about there being a potential school shooting at Pinecrest.
According to the reprimand, Richey was frustrated with a student toward the start of the 2019-20 school year and said “I might be the school shooter this year.”
On another occasion, the reprimand said, she told fellow teachers there was about to be a school shooting. During the Sept. 16, 2019 conversation, another teacher asked her if a student reported something and she clarified her statement to mean she would be the school shooter. She was terminated after those conversations.
The former teacher’s reprimand will stay on public record throughout South Carolina. She did not respond to letters from the South Carolina Board of Education about the hearing and was labeled in default.
Richey’s teaching certificate was neither revoked nor suspended, but the order said Richey engaged in unprofessional conduct.
Greenwood County School District 50 Director of Communication Johnathan Graves said they could not comment on personnel matters.
Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer was contacted but the issue was handled by the district.
Phone numbers listed for Richey were disconnected.