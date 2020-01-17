South Carolina has seen a 260% rise in recorded trafficking victims, according to a state group tasked with tracking and fighting the practice.
The state Human Trafficking Task Force’s 2019 Annual Report said there were 678 trafficking victims recorded for the Palmetto State, compared to 188 in 2018.
Greenwood is not among the top five counties for human trafficking, which are Horry, Greenville, Richland, Dorchester and Charleston.
“We don’t have any reported in our county,” said Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Graham said he hopes the absent amount of reported trafficking cases in 2019 is “a good thing.”
Robert Kittle, state attorney general’s spokesman, said a few things stood out in the report.
While the increased number of trafficking cases might sound like a bad thing to South Carolinians, he said, it could be a result of more people “looking for human trafficking and finding it because they’ve become more educated.”
“We’re doing a better job of seeing it and reporting it,” he said.
Kittle said human trafficking “is a big problem statewide and it’s happening in every one of our 46 counties.”
Some things people can look for when identifying sex trafficking are frightened younger girls with older men who don’t seem to be relatives, teenagers who begin to use drugs or alcohol and, as a result, their grades decline and teenagers who suddenly have a second cellphone — presumably from their trafficker who uses it to stay in contact with them.
Kittle said one factor in the increased reporting is the attorney general’s partnership with Polaris, which runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
“Just because you didn’t make a top five doesn’t mean human trafficking’s not happening in your county or your community, it just means those are the people that picked up the phone and called,” state Attorney General Alan Wilson said during the report’s news conference.
Wilson said he and the state’s human trafficking task force are currently measuring and managing the trafficking problem, but said residents who are on the streets, in the churches and living their lives are the other members of the task force.
“You can be a member of this organization simply by speaking up and becoming educated and helping us spread the word that South Carolina will not tolerate human trafficking anymore,” he said.