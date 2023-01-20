ABBEVILLE — Things are looking up for Abbeville.
That’s the assessment from an annual report and impact analysis that was presented at the January Abbeville City Council meeting. The report is a rundown of information on tourism, tax collections, quality of life and the state of business.
The report showcases the initiatives the Community Development Department is a part of and how those initiatives are impacting the city, according to Austin Walker, Abbeville’s Community Development Director.
“Progress in community development doesn’t happen in days or months like it can with other departments, rather it happens over a course of time. We plan to make this document a yearly endeavor so that we can continue seeing a snapshot in time and comparing it year after year,” she said in an email.
Walker said accommodations tax — which is collected from hotel stays — is a tangible sign of growth. In 2020-21, the city’s collection was $8,698.98 and in 2021-22, it was $12,555.35. The same is reflected in the total tax collected across the county, of which the city’s numbers are a part. The 44% increase means an extra 450-650 room nights were booked, according to the report.
The city topped last year’s record-setting hospitality and accommodations tax collections, according to the report.
A larger and broader offering of shows at the Abbeville Opera House, a feature in QC Exclusive magazine and a partnership with Old 96 District Tourism all contributed, she said.
According to the report, the Abbeville Opera House’s shows brought 6,660 people downtown. Roughly 1 in 4 attendees were Abbeville County residents. About 60% of attendees were from 20-plus miles away.
The 45 programs and outreach events brought an estimated $473,200 economic impact. Walker noted that the two performances by singer-comedian Ginger Billy sold out. Other sold-out shows were Interstellar Echoes, FREEBIRD, a Mother’s Day concert, comedian James Gregory and “Sanctified: A Gospel Stage Play.”
Fiscal year 2022 marked the first full year of Opera House programming without the effects of COVID-19. Walker said the city has returned to, if not surpassed, its pre-COVID status.
Ginger Billy’s sold-out shows also showed the impact of social media exposure. Walker called social media one of the city’s biggest resources, given the city’s small budget.
The report offered a surprise. Walker said the city decided to take a data-driven approach to how it evaluates programs and events. Before, the city relied on educated guesses to estimate festival attendance. Walker said those past numbers didn’t capture the full picture.
“For example, in 2021 we estimated 12,000 attendees, but it was actually closer to 36,000,” Walker said. “That’s a big difference when we are looking at the infrastructure and impact of the festival.”
By attendance numbers, the city’s most popular event is the Spring Festival followed by Hogs and Hens. The 40th Spring Festival saw about 32,000 attendees with an economic impact of $983,900, the report showed. The Hogs & Hens Festival had 12,300 attendees and an economic impact of $398,700.
Other good news is the city’s occupancy rate for downtown buildings. The report indicated a 76% rate.
“We are really proud of our downtown occupancy rate,” Walker said. Since 2019, the rate has grown by 17% despite the pandemic.
While the physical occupancy of commercial spaces is 76%, the number jumps to 91% when excluding vacant buildings that require thousands of dollars in renovations.
“If we look to the City’s Downtown Master Plan, the ultimate goal is 90% occupancy. To get there, the city’s focus will continue to be recruiting and cultivating small-scale developers to invest in our historic district buildings,” Walker said. “Our Economic Incentives Toolkit is robust and that makes Abbeville appealing. The department keeps a running list of interested business owners who are looking for commercial spaces downtown. There is enough interest to fill the rest of the commercial spaces, but development has to happen first.”
The only downside is the city’s small-business grant program is on hiatus. Walker said the grant program was put on hold for one year because city officials were not sure how inflation would affect the hospitality collections used to fund the program.
Officials plan to restart the program either late this year or next year, depending on prices, said Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer.
Since its establishment in 2019, the grant program has worked with 17 business owners and awarded $135,000 with a total investment of $139,000. In 2022, four businesses were awarded $25,000 and the total investment was $36,000. Recipients are required to match the award at 25%. Crate & Quill, Commercial Printing Design & Graphics, Red Gate Realty and The Belmont Inn were 2022 recipients.
The hiatus is not expected to affect business development. Last year, city officials passed other economic incentives for residential and commercial development. The city’s Historic Preservation Committee also just approved the city’s second Bailey Bill applicant, the Harris House. The property located at 200 South Main St. is owned by Kelly and Misty Mundt.
The Bailey Bill freezes the assessed value of property for 10 years at the pre-restoration value if the owner invests 50% or more of the building’s value into restoration work.
Walker said the department is working on other initiatives that would appeal to potential developers to minimize risk and maximize dollars spent on historic revitalization in downtown buildings. The city is evaluating how to best balance these initiatives while continuing the grant program.