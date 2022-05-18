It started with some "troubling news" at the Laurens City Council meeting Tuesday, and by morning a state representative was demanding an apology from city officials.
"I want to share some troubling news," Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said at Tuesday's meting. "I learned yesterday afternoon that it appears that certain budget requests in the amount of $2.5 million which were made and included in the state budget have now been cut."
Senn turned the meeting over to city council, inviting them to comment on the matter, which they had discussed privately prior to the meeting. The issue at hand — Laurens had put several requests for funding various projects, including a new town park, silent railroad crossings and broadband infrastructure. The about $2.5 million in funding did not end up in the appropriations bill making its way through the state Legislature.
Laurens City Council member Martin Lowry took the lead during Tuesday's comments.
"We had $2.5 million in the budget in a year when Columbia is flush with money," he said. "We requested this money, it was put into the budget by our representative, Stewart Jones. We just found out that it has been stripped out of the budget.
"It was stripped out of the budget basically because our representation is lacking in cooperation with things and how they work in Columbia. This is very troubling, this should be troubling for everyone."
Lowry said he spoke with Jones, and said Jones was "very untruthful" in their conversation. He said Jones was "having a riff" in Columbia with former state House Speaker Jay Lucas, who stepped down May 12 at the end of the legislative session and was replaced by Rep. Murrell Smith.
During the public meeting, Lowry said Jones's name on the budget requests had been enough for others in the legislature to strip those items from the budget. He also said Jones was one of the seven representatives who voted against the state's budget.
"We're being punished as a city because of what our representative is not doing for us in Columbia," Lowry said. "He's really put us behind the eight ball in a big way. ... He tried to tell us it was in appropriations and this is earmarked — it doesn't matter. It was in there."
Jones said that's not the case. Hours after the meeting, he wrote on Facebook that city officials had been misled. He said the park and railroad crossings were never in the budget, and the broadband funding was approved through grants with the Office of Regulatory Services. He called these comments unprofessional and calculated political attacks before the upcoming June primary elections, and asked for a public apology from Senn, Lowry and the council members who spoke against him.
"They called me an hour before their meeting and were being very threatening going in, saying they're going to call everybody and blaming it on me," Jones told the Index-Journal.
Jones said he voted for the 2021 budget because it came with certain clauses he liked — prohibitions against certain vaccine mandates among them.
"There was more reason to vote for it than against it in 2021," he said. "In this latest budget, we weren't able to get any of those measures approved. I voted for certain departments and against certain departments in the line items. ... The fact of the matter is these appropriations were never in the budget."
Jones said the city officials got this information from their lobbyist, David Carter.
"Coincidentally, this same lobbyist has helped other campaigns before against me," Jones said. "We have a lobbyist in the Statehouse working for the City of Laurens who is also a political consultant."
Senn and Lowry said they had other sources, but said Carter was one of the sources that told them Jones' vote against the budget and relationship with Lucas contributed to the budget omissions.
"I'm not going to name any legislators' name, but I have had numerous members tell me it's hard to justify giving someone an appropriation if they're not going to vote for their own budget requests," Carter said. "If I'm asked what's going on, I'm going to give my client the God's honest truth. ... This is not a political hit job."
Carter said he had worked on Michael Seymour's campaign opposing Jones in the District 14 special election in 2019 to fill Mike Pitts' seat.
Following Tuesday's meeting, Lowry said he wouldn't name all the sources that shared information with him. He said his comments weren't politically motivated or personal — he said he voted for Jones and doesn't know Jones's competition in the June Republican primary elections. Jones faces Cole Kazmarski and Joe Benson.
"This was not an ambush, this was not bullying, this was just trying to figure out what's going on," Lowry said.
But during Tuesday's council meeting, Lowry and Council member Marian Miller encouraged residents and would-be voters to consider what they had said when it came time to cast their ballots.
"He is up for reelection," Miller said. "Therefore, that's the only way we're going to get him out."
Miller urged people to vote against Jones in the primary election, and Lowry said even people who typically do not vote in the Republican primary should come out to vote. He clarified he was not telling people how to vote, but emphasized his perspective on Jones while encouraging people to vote. Miller did not return a call for comment on Wednesday.
"We've got a problem in Columbia, and something needs to be done," he said.
According to state ethics law, a person is not allowed to use public time to influence the outcome of an election. The law does not prohibit a government official from conducting a public meeting or responding to news media's inquiry about a ballot measure, but it does prohibit any influence over a ballot measure or election.
In a July 2018 advisory opinion, the state Ethics Commission clarified that a publicly called meeting constitutes use of public resources, and any action taken during a meeting does too.
"Undoubtedly, if such an expression unambiguously urges voters to support or oppose a particular side of a controversy, this would violate the Ethics Reform Act," the opinion said.