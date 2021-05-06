A Lakelands lawmaker was surprised with an award while attending a gala event in Columbia.
“I was very surprised and humbled by the whole thing,” state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said.
The Greenwood representative was presented the 2021 Legislative Family Champion award by Palmetto Family, a faith-based organization that was started 1993. The organization hosted former Vice President Mike Pence last Thursday in his first public speech since leaving office earlier this year.
“I honestly went to see Mike Pence speak,” McCravy said.
He received the award during the organization’s program and was invited on stage to address the crowd. McCravy said the award should be given the House Family Caucus.
“These folks are my heroes,” McCravy said. “I’m going to give this to the Family Caucus.”
McCravy said the caucus started with 17 legislators and now has 42 lawmakers from both the state House and Senate.
McCravy began this year’s session with a quick win on legislation he has been attempting to get passed for many years. The SC Fetal Heartbeat Act, which was signed into law in April, requires an ultrasound be conducted prior to an abortion being performed. The law is being blocked by Federal District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.