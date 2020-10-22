State Rep. John McCravy is seeking a third term into his District 13 seat, which covers a large portion of Greenwood County. He faces first-time candidate Denise Waldrep.
“There is a lot of unfinished business,” McCravy said.
McCravy, 62, said he wants to refile bills that were not addressed when the Legislature closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to refile the Fallen First Responders Advocate bill which would create a staffer within the state Department of Administration who tends to family members of a first responder who dies in the line of duty.
“We need to establish that in our state for first responders,” McCravy said.
McCravy, a Republican, said he supports law enforcement and thinks first responders and veterans are not given enough credit for their work.
“We should be having parades to honor our veterans and first responders, instead of protests,” McCravy said.
McCravy, who serves as moderator of the South Carolina Family Caucus, said he will refile the Fetal Heartbeat bill that passed the House but did not receive a vote in the Senate.
Waldrep, a Democrat, said education is a top issue for her candidacy and a central part of why she is running.
“I decided to run because I believe we have too many lawyers and not enough teachers in Columbia,” Waldrep said.
Waldrep, who is a longtime teacher and artist, said teacher pay needs to be addressed as well as class size.
“We need to get classroom size down by hiring more teachers,” Waldrep said. “We need to raise teacher pay.”
She said she supports early childhood education and wellness programs.
McCravy said he also supports raising teacher pay. He favors less mandatory testing.
“Too much time is wasted in unnecessary testing,” McCravy said.
McCravy said education helps with economic development.
“Education is important,” McCravy said. “We need to be top-notch in Greenwood.”
Waldrep, 63, was born in Waco, Texas. Her parents were librarians who grew up during the Great Depression.
“They taught me the value of hard work and education,” Waldrep said.
Waldrep, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in scientific illustration from the University of Georgia in 1980, has lived in Greenwood County for the past 30 years. She received a certificate to teach art and science at Clemson University. Her first job in the state was teaching at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia where Waldrep said she often had an owl on her shoulder and hedgehog in her hand.
She initially taught at Emerald Junior High but also spent time teaching middle school science at Greenwood Christian as well as Brewer and Southside Middle Schools. She also did some adjunct teaching at Piedmont Technical College and Lander University, teaching art history, art education, and anatomy and physiology.
Waldrep, who teaches Sunday school and sings in the choir at St. Mark United Methodist Church, said she has done multiple illustration projects, one of which was on display at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. She is married to Brian and has one son and two stepsons.
McCravy, who was first elected in 2016, has lived in Greenwood County since he was in the ninth grade. His father was a pilot in U.S. Navy.
“I was born while he was still flying in the Navy,” McCravy said.
McCravy graduated from Greenwood High School before attending Clemson University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1982, minoring in political science. He attended law school at the University of South Carolina where he was in the top 20% of his class. He received a Juris Doctor from the institution in 1985.
He served as staff attorney at the state Supreme Court for two years before landing back in Greenwood at the now-defunct Callison, Dorn, Thomason, Garrett and McCravy Law Firm. In 1995, he started his own practice where he has been since.
McCravy and Dana, his wife of 40 years, have one son, one daughter and four grandchildren. They attend Calvary Chapel of Greenwood.
Heritage ActThe Black Lives Matter movement and protests against Confederate monuments across the state brought new attention to the Heritage Act, a compromise from 2000 that brought down the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome and requires a supermajority in the Legislature to sign off on removing any war-related monument on public property.
McCravy wants to keep the law.
“I support the Heritage Act,” McCravy said. “I will not vote to repeal it, I will not vote to amend it.”
McCravy said history needs to be preserved. He said it is important to remember history and what we have overcome, and he disagrees with groups who want to remove monuments.
“They want to tear down our history,” McCravy said.
Waldrep, however, disagrees with the Heritage Act.
“I think decisions on Confederate monuments are best made on a county level,” she said.
Waldrep said monuments should be used to educate about bringing equal rights to all Americans.
COVID-19 responseMcCravy said he thought Gov. Henry McMaster had a balanced approach to shutting down and reopening some businesses, adding that he stands with McMaster on masks.
“I do not agree with a statewide mask mandate,” McCravy said.
He said communities should decide on such ordinances. He also said he wants to see a law passed that establishes religious services as essential services.
Waldrep said she supports the state maintaining a supply of personnel protective equipment and having a team of infectious disease doctors putting together a plan for stopping future infectious disease outbreaks.
“I am in favor of county and city ordinances for wearing masks in public,” Waldrep said. “If the average number of positive tests gets to be over 15%, we should do a statewide ordinance until we get the state spread rate to under 10%”
EconomyWaldrep said the state needs to have uniform licensing procedures. She said businesses should know what to expect from county to county.
“We need to offer small business grants and not loans,” Waldrep said.
She said this will help businesses recover from their pandemic loses.
McCravy wants the state to reduce the 7% income tax. He praised the state for passing a balanced budget.
He also said the state should stop taxing the retirement benefits of veterans.
Election Day is Nov. 3.