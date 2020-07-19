In front of the pillars and brick facade of Coram Library, John Lewis stood on the Bates College campus overlooking a sea of graduating seniors.
Greenwood County native Benjamin Mays graduated from the Lewiston, Maine institution in 1920 and the Georgia congressman reminisced about the man the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once described as his “spiritual mentor.”
“I got to know Dr. Mays,” Lewis said at school’s 2016 commencement. “He was part of my inspiration. He was my friend, my leader.”
Lewis, a civil rights icon and congressman from Atlanta who died Friday, was one of the countless people who were guided by Mays’ principles of nonviolence and civil resistance in fighting segregation and Jim Crow laws.
“This man, this beautiful spirit, this beautiful soul, the son of slaves, had known the burden of limitation,” Lewis told the crowd, crediting the education Mays received at Bates with giving him “the tools he needed to be emancipated.”
It was no surprise, then, that Mays gravitated toward higher education and eventually became president of Morehouse College in Atlanta — a post he had for 27 years — to lead others to liberation.
“He had the ability to inspire young men to greatness and challenge them to be their best,” Lewis recalled.
This commencement speech wasn’t the congressman’s only public comments on Mays, who was among Lewis’ supporters when he first sought office. In August 1994, Lewis called on his colleagues in the U.S House of Representatives to honor the schoolmaster of the civil rights movement at the centennial of his birth.
Lewis, the son of sharecroppers in the small Alabama town of Troy, spoke of Mays’ childhood in Greenwood County. It was a time when “African Americans were expected to do farmwork, not schoolwork” and whites in South Carolina were unwilling to spend tax dollars to educate Blacks. As Mays would later note, “the chasm was so wide between black and white ... that I never felt that any white person in Greenwood County or in South Carolina would be interested in anything I did.”
And yet Mays persisted, not only securing his own education, but in leading Morehouse and inspiring many of the leaders of the civil rights movement.
“Dr. Mays spent his lifetime working tirelessly so that future generations of African Americans would be freer spiritually and freer intellectually,” Lewis said. “He believed that freedom of the mind and soul was the key to social freedom, political freedom and economic freedom. He single-handedly cultivated an institution geared toward producing African American leaders. Yet, in characteristic modesty, he has said simply, ‘If I have helped in any way, pass it on.’”
Lewis himself spoke in modest terms about his role in the civil rights movement, shunning first-person pronouns and instead using “we.”