U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan met with law enforcement and first responders at Northwest Volunteer Fire Station on Friday to have an open-ended discussion about the issues they face, and the future of law enforcement and first responders.
Key topics included volunteer firefighting, retention and recruiting in both law enforcement and volunteer firefighting, and funding.
Law enforcement, much like the volunteer firefighters, face challenges of recruiting and retention. During the discussion, troopers in attendance said they may fill a trooper class before the class starts, but by the end of the class it’s no longer full — usually because they realized the job wasn’t for them or some other reason.
“We’ve kind of swung back now on the defund the police movement. When I was young, people wanted to be firefighters and police officers. You don’t hear that as much when I go to schools and talk to these people,” Duncan said.
On the firefighting side, volunteerism has dropped considerably.
It was also brought up that a lot of people may not know they can volunteer since they’re so used to seeing paid firefighters. Before a fireman can start riding in the truck, they have to complete 300 hours of unpaid training — yet another reason why interest in firefighting might be lacking.
“I think there is an inherent role in the press’ part to write the good stories about law enforcement, good stories about first responders in general. I challenge the press to do that versus always writing about the negative side of law enforcement. That will maybe attract people to maybe get into the volunteer side of firefighting or to get into law enforcement,” Duncan said.
Duncan added that funding is always going to be a battle. He said he fully supports programs remaining in place in Washington for firefighter and law enforcement grants.
Greenwood has been successful when it comes to grant programs for equipment, but the general consensus from those in attendance was for Duncan to “keep it rolling — don’t let it die or get defunded” because it has helped their departments.
“A lot of issues they bring us are state issues and I see a need for state delegations to come and do these meetings as well — they need to hear this as well,” Duncan said.
At the end of the day, Duncan said it’s about thanking our law enforcement and first responders while listening to them voice their concerns.
“I’ve noticed a lot of Americans lately saying thank you. We’re here for you. Thank you more than anything,” he said.
In addition to meeting with Greenwood first responders and law enforcement, Duncan also visited with Abbeville and West Pelzer first responders and law enforcement.