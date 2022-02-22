U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan addressed numerous national issues during his visit Tuesday at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce’s Hill Talk luncheon.
He provided updates and remarks on a list of issues: the situation in Ukraine, energy, inflation, immigration, vaccine mandates and the country’s debt.
He entertained a handful of questions from audience members about issues that affect them.
Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the chamber, asked about brownfields, defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as “property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.”
Duncan said there is bipartisan support for a brownfield grant program, which works with municipalities and other entities for development.
The biggest issue with brownfields, Duncan said, is liability.
Heegan also asked about robocalls.
“I think I’ve gotten three from somebody since I’ve been in here,” Duncan said. “I hate it.”
The problem is with robocalls, he said, is that they’re generated out of country so the U.S. has no jurisdiction.
He added companies are working with the government to address robocalls with filters.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie mentioned to Duncan federal rescue funding sent down to local governments through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. She also asked about the infrastructure spending bill and how that would impact the local area.
“A lot of money came to the state but the state’s choking on it trying to figure out how to spend it,” Duncan said.
He urged speaking to state-level legislators about fighting for a share of money.
Attendees also asked Duncan about the situation at the border, China and if service members are safe in Europe at this time.
