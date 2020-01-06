U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents the Lakelands in Congress, has made it clear he supports President Donald Trump and the airstrike carried out against Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian major general who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.
Hours after Soleimani’s death, the Laurens Republican issued a statement supporting the attack.
“I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action to take out Qassem Soleimani, a brutal terrorist with the blood of countless Americans on his hands,” Duncan said in the released statement. “This action shows Iranian attacks and aggression against Americans will not go unnoticed under President Trump’s leadership.”
His position hasn’t changed in the following days. On Monday, Duncan posted to Facebook: “If you are upset that the President ordered the strike to kill Soleimani, go pound sand!”
Responding to concerns there could be terrorist attacks targeting Americans and American interests, Duncan wrote that Americans have been targets of attacks for decades.
“There were and will be future terrorist attacks,” Duncan wrote. “Iran and Soleimani were emboldened by the past lack of response to terrorist incidents by the US and global governments. He (Soleimani) was so emboldened that he showed his face at the US Embassy in Iraq during the protest mobs, which he orchestrated.
“I bet they are a little less emboldened today.”
U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, both South Carolina Republicans, also offered support of the attack that killed Soleimani in released statements.
Graham, who had been briefed ahead of the strike, said the Iranian general “was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime. He had American blood on his hands.”
“I appreciate President Trump’s bold action against Iranian aggression,” Graham said. “To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more.”
Calling the strike “a calculated and proportional response to Iran’s belligerent aggression,” Scott said Trump “was absolutely within his authority to approve this operation and we will not be deterred when American lives and American interests are in jeopardy.”