Housing help is on its way.
State officials are seeking local partners to help distribute federal funds intended to help people struggling to pay their rent and mortgage amid the coronavirus pandemic.
S.C. Stay is a new program from the state Housing Finance and Development Authority seeking to provide financial aid for people struggling to pay their bills. The state received up to $25 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of grants. this funding came after the S.C. Thrive program in 2020 gave the public aid with $5 million.
"$5 million sounds like a decent chunk of money, but it doesn't last long when you're trying to give multiple months' worth of housing assistance to people," said Chris Winson, S.C. Housing's media and market engagement manager. "We've been working for the last few months to find out where the next pot of money is coming from. ... We know the need is there now, and the moratorium from the CDC is coming up at the end of the month."
Without any further extension, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of January. Winston said the goal is to have S.C. Stay kick in in mid-February, if not earlier. To get it rolled out, however, he said officials are seeking local partners across the state to help identify people who need help and to help distribute the funds.
The agency has a request for qualifications out, seeking nonprofits and government agencies to partner with. For information on the RFQ, visit schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay — the deadline to apply is Jan. 19.
Winston said S.C. Stay is seeking to provide people with $7,500 worth of assistance, which he said he knows will get different mileage depending on where the recipient is living. Applicants for aid will have to meet a HUD income limit, which Winston said requires people to make less than 80% of their community's median income, based on household size.
At schousing.com, people can find more information on the program and sign up to get updates when the program beings.
Locally, the Greenwood Housing Authority has decided to maintain the provisions of the CDC moratorium if it doesn't get extended. With no further stimulus or aid passed for those struggling to afford housing, GHA Executive Director Patrick Prince said they don't want to charge late fees or evict anyone.
"We're kind of sticking with that game plan until we see numbers start to do something positive," he said. "It's bad out there."