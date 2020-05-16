Each year, local law enforcers have a day set aside to reflect on the peacekeepers who came before them and put their lives on the line to preserve order and justice.
On Friday, at the end of National Police Week, Peace Officers Memorial Day commemorated the sacrifices made by officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Although there wasn’t a formal observation in Greenwood or Abbeville, the day still weighed heavy on top law enforcers’ minds.
“Our families, when we go to work every day, know that we have a dangerous occupation — which we choose to do,” said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. “It makes us humble to know it could happen to any of us. We just honor them and still think about their families.”
Over the decades, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has lost two officers in the line of duty. Deputy Charlie Albert Rodgers died when he was shot May 19, 1973, and Capt. Otis Grier Sr. died in a wreck April 2, 1987. A portrait of each man hangs in the GCSO lobby, and Kelly said it’s to serve as a daily reminder of their sacrifice to both fellow officers and the general public.
“While most folks are at home at night, asleep, there are always officers putting their lives on the line,” he said. “It’s humbling to think back at all the dangerous moments throughout your career and think about how things can turn dangerous at any moment.”
Each December in Abbeville, the sheriff’s office has a program to remember the lives of Constable Donald McMurray Ouzts and Sgt. Danny Wilson, who were shot and killed in the 2003 right-of-way standoff. Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said today’s public perception of law enforcement makes him reflect and respect the lifelong lawmen of the past who envied a job as an officer.
“Law enforcement is a very important field, and we aren’t getting the people in it that we used to,” Watson said. “People used to look up to law enforcement. It was a big career and people desired to be in it.”
As officers across the nation come under greater scrutiny by an increasingly watchful and sensitive public, Watson said the idea that people accuse officers of bad behavior and assume their guilt has scared some people away from the profession.
“There’s nothing more a person can do than lay down their life for somebody else,” Watson said, “and for these men and women out here doing that today and the ones who have done it in the past, law enforcement gives very little pay.”
Even in rural communities, any situation can turn dangerous when the stakes are as high as they can get in law enforcement. It’s why officers, Watson said, need to be able to adapt and respond to ever-changing situations in real-time.
The Greenwood Police Department also gave nod to the officers they’ve lost in the decades of service to the city. Patrolman John McCord was shot five times and killed May 2, 1941, while on March 18, 1956, Patrolman Alvis Phillips also died after being shot.
“Today, the Greenwood Police Department wishes to say thank you to all of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement across the great country who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of their communities,” Public Information Officer Jonathan Link posted on Facebook. “Without brave men and women like the ones we remember, our country would not be the wonderful place that it is today.”