breaking Remains found in Greenwood County From staff reports Feb 15, 2022 Human remains were found Monday during a welfare check at a Greenwood County residence, according to Sgt. Josh Hood with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.Hood did not initially release the location where the remains were found.No foul play is suspected, Hood wrote in a subsequent report.