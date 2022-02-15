Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunny. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 10:33 am
Human remains were recently found during a welfare check in Greenwood County, according to Sgt. Josh Hood with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Hood would not release the location where they were found until an identity could be confirmed.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office was not able to release any information this morning.