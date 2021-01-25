ABBEVILLE
Sometimes you just want a place to relax.
Main Street Coffee Co. is one such place to escape the rush and wrap your cold hands around a warm mug. New owners Franklin and Shanna Stoll are working to make it better.
The business has been a fixture in Abbeville for 11 years. The Stolls came along when the previous owners wanted to move on to another project.
“Honest to God, it kind of dropped in our laps,” Shanna said. “We had talked about it for years, opening a mobile unit.”
She had worked at the coffee shop when it opened. That sparked her interest. Shanna said the owners were close relatives. When they were ready to move on, everything fell into place.
Neither of the Stolls took the dive into entrepreneurship cold. Franklin said he has worked with Stoll Industries since his youth. It’s a family business that makes and sells hearth products, accessories, outdoor kitchens and metal décor for the home.
Going from welding and painting to coffee and desserts?
“We both have a heart for the community,” he said. “We would love to provide a place for people to hang out and get to know each other better.”
That goal is easier as the staff at the coffee house chose to stay with the new owners. The Stolls also hired new staff.
Opening a business involves a leap of faith, every day right now, Shanna said. “Things have fallen into place so well, we can’t argue with it.”
This was a well set-up business, Franklin said. “We were given a great foundation to build on. There’s a lot of time and energy put into this place.”
Taking on the business is a little bit nerve wracking, Shanna said. “For me the hard part was taking over someone else’s business,” she said. “It’s harder to take over someone else’s business than creating your own.”
For Shanna the biggest challenge is organization, ordering supplies and keeping up with the coffee end and the food end because they are two different things.
The Stolls have four children. Shanna said they help out as much as they can.
“Family is a big part of our lives. Balancing business and family life is a challenge,” she said. “As long as we can be mindful of it, I know it’s going to be OK.”
The coffee shop was established as a place for the community. They said they intend to continue that goal.
‘It’s a place where you can come in and sit,” Shanna said. “A lot of people come in for the quiet. You’ll have people sit in a corner and read a book. Others come in for lunch.”
Coffee shops are known as places to catch up on friendships and relationships, Franklin said.
In addition to local coffees, the shop offers various desserts such as cheesecake and cinnamon rolls, which are specialties. It also offers full breakfast and lunch menus. The newest addition to the menu is yogurt parfait made with fresh fruit and house-made granola. It is served all day and is available for grab-and-go.
The Stolls have started a catering operation, which has served several local businesses, Shanna said. They also hope to expand into the building’s upstairs area to create more room for a community gathering space.
Main Street Coffee Co. is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The business also has weekly lunch specials, Franklin said.
Employees wear masks and tables are regularly sanitized to deal with COVID-19, he said.