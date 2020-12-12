There was a train of young people lined up Friday night at the gate outside Greenwood’s Railroad Historical Center.
They arrived to play games, sip cocoa, eat cookies, ring the bell on the train and watch performances by members of the Greenwood High School Theatre Department.
The event continues from 5:30-8 p.m. today at the center at 908 S. Main St.
Rosie Evans was literally playing reindeer games, as she tossed hoops around the animal figure, just a small part of the beautifully decorated center grounds.
Rosie’s mother, who homeschools, brought her children to the center earlier in the day and found out about the Christmas event.
“We were so excited that we brought the kids back,” she said. “It is so much fun. The kids love it. I brought my parents and my sister, and we all made an evening of it.”
Kayla and Jared Tavernier brought their son and daughter to the event. Daughter Martha, 2 1/2 years old, got a chance to ring the bell on the big train.
“This is just a neat thing that Greenwood puts on,” Kayla said. “For a little train-loving girl, we feel safe — and this is something fun to do this holiday season.”
Suzie Martin brought granddaughter Ann Pearce Martin, 2, to view the Christmas sights.
“She loves trains,” Suzie said. “We wanted to bring her to celebrate Christmas.”
Lew Dorrity, chairman of the Railroad Center committee, said the weekend event is a chance for people to experience Christmas in a decorated-train setting. He said it took about a week to prepare the center for holiday visitors.
“It’s just the beginning of the Christmas season, and we are celebrating that,” Dorrity said, “as well as having the train available for their viewing.”
The cost is $5 per person at the gate, with children 1-12 months admitted free.
In addition to the decorations and games, there will be mini train rides and several stops along the way to experience theatrical Christmas skits.
For information, call the center at 864-229-7093